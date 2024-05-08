Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Congrats for killing it at your final trip to the ranch Drew Adams! I will say, it's crazy to see a rider of Drew's caliber leave their final year at the ranch, with two titles, and no guaranteed future... He's racing Ironman aboard a PC bike, but beyond that...hmm... I'm very interested to see where this goes.

ML's Take: The 25+ class is becoming the most competitive and one of the most watched classes of the week. Congrats Jacob!

ML's Take: Let's start a petition that if Sexton wraps the title early at Budds, he races Ironman aboard this 125...yeah?

ML's Take: Full send!

ML's Take: Ummm, Jimmy...what the hell man.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is really quite controversial in Oceania. New Zealand is back on the map in every way!

Lewis' Take: The first somewhat official announcement of Enzo Lopes being active at the highest level...

Lewis' Take: I know someone else will post the video of Chase Sexton on a 125 so, here, have this one.

Lewis' Take: Well, isn't this interesting? Just in time for Henry Jacobi's trip to Unadilla. Top 10 potential?

Lewis' Take: This should be snapped up by fans across the world, right? I'd think that it'd be in demand.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Seeing this just sucks. These track owners put in so much work and sometimes Mother Nature is just cruel. Poor Spring Creek and Alex Martin.

Jamie's Take: This is what Loretta’s is to me. I heard it over and over this week. Family, friends, and memories.

Jamie's Take: The 40+ class at Loretta’s was incredibly exciting to watch and the moto 3 finish was insane. Shorty and Brownie will never lose that competitive fight.

Jamie's Take: Lachlan “LaLa” Turner was so fast all week and came out of Loretta’s with the Girls title. If she could have cleaned up a few things she may have won the WMX title also.

Jamie's Take: Yep, that’s how I do it too, Phil.