Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: My new motovan...

ML's Take: Our guy Sean is always catching the big moments.

ML's Take: The Canadian Nationals are stacked with some interesting storylines this year, as T-Dags takes on a Team Green prodigy half his age. Sadly, T-Dag's first round started out rough...

ML's Take: Early into the first practice session of the morning, Matti Jorgensen completely overshot the Big Moe jump at Hangtown, missed the landing, and ended up on the water truck lane. BarX Suzuki mechanic, Tyler Mickelson, was heading up the water truck road to watch from the top and was collected in the crash. Tyler broke both legs and required immediate surgery. If you would like to help out and could consider donating to his cause, head here: GoFundMe

ML's Take: Always interesting to see what riders do when racing has come to pass. Congrats on the new gig RJ.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I feel privileged to have seen this ride in person. It's not lost on me how fortunate I am.

Lewis' Take: Jorge Prado is undefeated in dry Grands Prix. How insane is that, huh? Let it sink in...

Lewis' Take: It's been a while since I viewed a GoPro that actually interested me. This is so insane.

Lewis' Take: Gavin Towers far exceeded my expectations in his first EMX250 showing. Impressed.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Tiga243 still throws some of the sickest scrubs around.

Jamie's Take: One of the most impressive riders so far outdoors has been Chance Hymas. It’s great to see how he’s riding and building towards a win.

Jamie's Take: Gavin Towers has to be stoked on his fourth in his first EMX250 race. Not a bad start. Let’s get on the box next.

Jamie's Take: I’m incredibly bummed for my little bud, Hudson Short. He fractured his wrist at his Loretta’s regional this weekend. Heal up, man.

Jamie's Take: Was Casey Cochran’s Fastest Qualifier a sign of things to come? Time will tell, but I would love to see him in the mix regularly.