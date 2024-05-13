Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Whenever you've heard a rider say "Toyota of Escondido" on the podium, this is the guy who made that happen. RIP to Damian Campos, a man who truly loved and supported the sport in any way he could.

ML's Take: Adam Jones giving some insight.

ML's Take: It's almost like this guy is the World Champ or something...

ML's Take: Benny Bloss update.

ML's Take: Step through.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: The turtle emoji made me chuckle. I'm not sure why. I appreciate the honesty!

Lewis' Take: A lot of chat about this gear and, for some reason, I'm the only one who likes it.

Lewis' Take: Who are the riders to the right and why on earth are they on this WSX poster?

Lewis' Take: Salt Lake City is surprisingly beautiful, I must say. An underrated SMX round...

Lewis' Take: This is an extremely cool photo. Jorge Prado is inevitable at this point, right?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: It was great to see Roczen race this weekend. He’s a fan favorite.

Jamie's Take: Also, how rad was it to see Kenny honoring Adam Cianciarulo’s last Supercross this way? So cool!

Jamie's Take: It will be interesting to see how Drew Adams does up in Canada for the first few rounds of their Triple Crown Series. He can learn a lot from the legend, TDags.

Jamie's Take: Jeffrey and the Chocolate Factory. It’s good to see the Bullet has a sense of humor because he’s about to make things serious in the GPs.

Jamie's Take: I truly believe Jalek Swoll will be a race winner and regular podium contender in 2025. I like this kid.