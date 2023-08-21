Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
ML's Take: Nice photobomb DC. This photo of Deegan standing in rush hour traffic at Budds is crazy.
ML's Take: Love this throwback kit from Fox...serious Stew vibes.
ML's Take: I love the MXGP pit setups. Big fan of the traditional pits over hte bubble trailers.
ML's Take: Tommy Searle putting out the content we all need.
ML's Take: What a shot.
Lewis' Picks
Lewis' Take: I do agree that Haiden has found another level of speed, Brian. For sure.
Lewis' Take: That was one heck of a fall. Still, the best sand performance of #91's life.
Lewis' Take: This feels uncomfortable... The red plate is being flaunted in front of Febvre.
Lewis' Take: I need to learn what this "shh" motion is about... Must be building a brand.
Lewis' Take: Wilson Todd's career is one that would be rather interesting to dive into...
Jamie's Picks
Jamie's Take: I’m a big softie and seeing Christian and Jagger enjoying moto together takes me back to riding with my dad.
Jamie's Take: Dang it, RJ! This was not our plan. Hope to have him back soon cuz he’s one of the most exciting riders to watch. SMX, watch out.
Jamie's Take: You have to respect how Jorge Prado has ridden a mature season and will soon be World Champion. Have to be in it to win it.
Jamie's Take: Austin Forkner has no give up in him. The kid fights and I dig it. I believe the best is yet to come.
Jamie's Take: I’m excited about the inaugural SMX season, but I wonder about viewing for the far end of this track layout. Either way, we have a lot more racing to come.