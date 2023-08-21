Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Nice photobomb DC. This photo of Deegan standing in rush hour traffic at Budds is crazy.

ML's Take: Love this throwback kit from Fox...serious Stew vibes.

ML's Take: I love the MXGP pit setups. Big fan of the traditional pits over hte bubble trailers.

ML's Take: Tommy Searle putting out the content we all need.

ML's Take: What a shot.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I do agree that Haiden has found another level of speed, Brian. For sure.

Lewis' Take: That was one heck of a fall. Still, the best sand performance of #91's life.

Lewis' Take: This feels uncomfortable... The red plate is being flaunted in front of Febvre.

Lewis' Take: I need to learn what this "shh" motion is about... Must be building a brand.

Lewis' Take: Wilson Todd's career is one that would be rather interesting to dive into...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I’m a big softie and seeing Christian and Jagger enjoying moto together takes me back to riding with my dad.

Jamie's Take: Dang it, RJ! This was not our plan. Hope to have him back soon cuz he’s one of the most exciting riders to watch. SMX, watch out.

Jamie's Take: You have to respect how Jorge Prado has ridden a mature season and will soon be World Champion. Have to be in it to win it.

Jamie's Take: Austin Forkner has no give up in him. The kid fights and I dig it. I believe the best is yet to come.

Jamie's Take: I’m excited about the inaugural SMX season, but I wonder about viewing for the far end of this track layout. Either way, we have a lot more racing to come.