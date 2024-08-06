Results Sheet | 2024 Thunder Valley Motocross National

Results from round three of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
6/8/2024 10:20am
TVRS

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Thunder Valley.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley Total
1. Chase Sexton 40 50   90
2. Hunter Lawrence 42 40   82
3. Aaron Plessinger 30 39   69
4. Justin Cooper 31 38   69
5. Jason Anderson 30 37   67
6. Jett Lawrence 50 16   66
7. Dylan Ferrandis 32 30   62
8. Justin Barcia 32 29   61
9. Malcolm Stewart 29 28   57
10. Freddie Noren 21 25   46
11. Phillip Nicoletti 26 12   38
12. Christian Craig 12 21   33
13. Marshal Weltin 17 14   31
14. Grant Harlan 9 21   30
15. Cullin Park 17 7   24
16. Derek Kelley 8 16   24
17. Dean Wilson 17 0   17
18. Justin Hill 3 14   17
19. Harri Kullas 0 16   16
20. Romain Pape 11 5   16

 

250 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley Total
1. Haiden Deegan 50 47   97
2. Levi Kitchen 44 40   84
3. Tom Vialle 38 43   81
4. Chance Hymas 38 40   78
5. Jo Shimoda 30 32   62
6. Jalek Swoll 33 28   61
7. Pierce Brown 26 29   55
8. Julien Beaumer 22 26   48
9. Nate Thrasher 26 20   46
10. Joey Savatgy 26 15   41
11. Ty Masterpool 12 27   39
12. Jordon Smith 19 16   35
13. Ryder DiFrancesco 23 12   35
14. Mark Fineis 19 9   28
15. Daxton Bennick 10 18   28
16. Casey Cochran 8 20   28
17. Dilan Schwartz 17 10   27
18. Coty Schock 8 9   17
19. Jett Reynolds 12 5   17
20. Nicholas Romano 4 11   15

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo
