Results Sheet | 2024 Thunder Valley Motocross National

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Thunder Valley.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|40
|50
|90
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|42
|40
|82
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|30
|39
|69
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|31
|38
|69
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|30
|37
|67
|6.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|16
|66
|7.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|32
|30
|62
|8.
|Justin Barcia
|32
|29
|61
|9.
|Malcolm Stewart
|29
|28
|57
|10.
|Freddie Noren
|21
|25
|46
|11.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|26
|12
|38
|12.
|Christian Craig
|12
|21
|33
|13.
|Marshal Weltin
|17
|14
|31
|14.
|Grant Harlan
|9
|21
|30
|15.
|Cullin Park
|17
|7
|24
|16.
|Derek Kelley
|8
|16
|24
|17.
|Dean Wilson
|17
|0
|17
|18.
|Justin Hill
|3
|14
|17
|19.
|Harri Kullas
|0
|16
|16
|20.
|Romain Pape
|11
|5
|16
250 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|Total
|1.
|Haiden Deegan
|50
|47
|97
|2.
|Levi Kitchen
|44
|40
|84
|3.
|Tom Vialle
|38
|43
|81
|4.
|Chance Hymas
|38
|40
|78
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|30
|32
|62
|6.
|Jalek Swoll
|33
|28
|61
|7.
|Pierce Brown
|26
|29
|55
|8.
|Julien Beaumer
|22
|26
|48
|9.
|Nate Thrasher
|26
|20
|46
|10.
|Joey Savatgy
|26
|15
|41
|11.
|Ty Masterpool
|12
|27
|39
|12.
|Jordon Smith
|19
|16
|35
|13.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|23
|12
|35
|14.
|Mark Fineis
|19
|9
|28
|15.
|Daxton Bennick
|10
|18
|28
|16.
|Casey Cochran
|8
|20
|28
|17.
|Dilan Schwartz
|17
|10
|27
|18.
|Coty Schock
|8
|9
|17
|19.
|Jett Reynolds
|12
|5
|17
|20.
|Nicholas Romano
|4
|11
|15
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.