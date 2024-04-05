Results Sheet | 2024 Denver Supercross

Results from round 16 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
5/4/2024 9:13am
denverrs.jpg?VersionId=6NEF8s

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Denver.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Foxborough Nashville Philadelphia Denver Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20 14 17 25 25   311
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25 22 25 20 18   299
3. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16 25 16 22 17   270
4. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22 17 22 0 22   268
5. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12 11 18 18 20   244
6. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17 10 20 1 0   223
7. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18 18 0 0 0   198
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14 13 14 16 12   189
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13 16 11 17 16   182
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15 20 15 15 15   178
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11 15 12 13 14   169
12. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6 12 1 9 7   120
13. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 13   120
14. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10 9 10 14 10   94
15. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8 0 7 8 8   86
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 11 11   68
17. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0 8 5 6 0   60
18. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0 0 0 0 5 13 10 0   57
19. Vince Friese 0 0 0 6 0 9 11 0 0 0 7 3 0 12 0   48
20. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   45

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Seattle St. Louis Nashville Denver Total
1. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22 25 22 18 25   166
2. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25 22 25 25 8   164
3. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17 18 8 20 18   148
4. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18 20 20 22 22   138
5. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13 17 18 16 0   121
6. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15 15 15 15 13   106
7. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16 10 14 11 6   96
8. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20 0 13 17 9   89
9. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11 11 17 13 0   88
10. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12 14 11 10 12   77
11. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8 12 6 9 0   71
12. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14 0 9 14 3   68
13. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10 16 0 0 0   67
14. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7 9 12 7 5   67
15. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9 13 10 6 0   57
16. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4 6 2 2 0   45
17. Talon Hawkins 4 0 3 3 8 7 12 0   37
18. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5 0 3 1 0   26
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1 4 1 0 0   21
20. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0 0 0 0 0 0   20

Timed Qualifying Results: 

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

 

