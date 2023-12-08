Results Sheet | 2023 Unadilla National

Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Unadilla
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|50
|450
|2.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|40
|42
|34
|35
|44
|40
|36
|36
|42
|347
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|34
|35
|40
|29
|36
|36
|36
|34
|32
|312
|4.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|29
|34
|34
|36
|15
|27
|30
|30
|33
|269
|5.
|Chase Sexton
|44
|0
|0
|0
|42
|44
|44
|44
|42
|260
|6.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|28
|34
|30
|15
|27
|28
|28
|25
|215
|7.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|0
|0
|28
|35
|28
|27
|28
|28
|26
|200
|8.
|Fredrik Noren
|20
|21
|22
|18
|27
|16
|23
|22
|20
|189
|9.
|Cooper Webb
|34
|40
|38
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|147
|10.
|Grant Harlan
|27
|2
|27
|22
|0
|12
|26
|13
|16
|145
|11.
|Jose Butron
|24
|21
|4
|1
|21
|27
|17
|17
|6
|138
|12.
|Jason Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|22
|20
|36
|25
|133
|13.
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|24
|22
|21
|18
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|110
|14.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|0
|0
|9
|23
|15
|17
|22
|13
|99
|15.
|Derek Drake
|11
|26
|21
|21
|5
|0
|1
|0
|9
|94
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|17
|17
|7
|0
|0
|11
|17
|13
|9
|91
|17.
|Romain Pape
|5
|18
|15
|19
|0
|2
|6
|8
|8
|81
|18.
|Jerry Robin
|20
|23
|6
|4
|0
|8
|8
|0
|0
|69
|19.
|Jeremy Hand
|0
|0
|7
|13
|14
|0
|6
|0
|15
|55
|20.
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|0
|9
|2
|14
|0
|12
|0
|0
|43
250 Standings
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Unadilla
|Total
|1.
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|45
|47
|38
|25
|13
|47
|40
|44
|344
|2.
|Justin Cooper
|34
|44
|43
|0
|31
|44
|43
|42
|41
|322
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|33
|29
|33
|34
|39
|40
|42
|29
|40
|309
|4.
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|43
|30
|37
|42
|29
|29
|50
|11
|308
|5.
|Levi Kitchen
|25
|25
|38
|27
|39
|28
|32
|33
|43
|290
|6.
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|32
|27
|39
|34
|38
|35
|34
|14
|288
|7.
|Maximus Vohland
|34
|19
|30
|24
|30
|28
|25
|29
|33
|252
|8.
|Tom Vialle
|34
|34
|0
|32
|34
|45
|31
|0
|27
|237
|9.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|20
|21
|22
|29
|14
|16
|15
|9
|21
|167
|10.
|Jalek Swoll
|1
|22
|22
|28
|13
|24
|20
|14
|22
|166
|11.
|Talon Hawkins
|5
|6
|14
|15
|12
|18
|15
|17
|10
|112
|12.
|Seth Hammaker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|30
|12
|29
|13
|111
|13.
|Caden Braswell
|6
|5
|18
|20
|9
|22
|8
|14
|4
|106
|14.
|Dilan Schwartz
|0
|9
|12
|19
|16
|9
|13
|8
|11
|97
|15.
|Chance Hymas
|15
|18
|30
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|92
|16.
|Carson Mumford
|23
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|14
|79
|17.
|Jordon Smith
|15
|13
|30
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|18.
|Daxton Bennick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|13
|18
|0
|19
|73
|19.
|Preston Kilroy
|0
|0
|8
|17
|0
|0
|7
|13
|13
|58
|20.
|Guillem Farres
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
Overall Results:
450 Class
1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 1-1
2. Chase Sexton (Honda) 3-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha) 2-3
4. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) 4-6
5. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 5-5
6. Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 7-7
7. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) 6-10
8. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) 14-4
9. Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki) 9-8
10. Fredrik Noren (Suzuki) 13-9
11. Grant Harlan (Yamaha) 15-11
12. Jeremy Hand (Honda) 11-16
13. Phillip Nicoletti (Yamaha) 8-38
14. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha) 10-20
15. Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 23-12
16. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) 18-15
17. Derek Drake (Suzuki) 12-34
18. Romain Pape (GasGas) 33-13
19. Justin Barcia (GasGas) 40-14
20. Jose Butron (GasGas) 17-19
21. Stephen Rubini (Kawasaki) 20-17
22. Anton Gole (Husqvarna) 16-21
23. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 22-18
24. Ryder Floyd (Honda) 19-29
25. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna) 21-22
26. Jakub Teresak (GasGas) 25-23
27. Jace Kessler (Yamaha) 24-25
28. Vincent Luhovey (Honda) 26-26
29. Luca Marsalisi (Yamaha) 29-24
30. Max Miller (KTM) 28-27
31. John Adamson (Husqvarna) 27-31
32. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna) 31-30
33. Zack Williams (Honda) 30-33
34. Adien Malaval (Kawasaki) 38-28
35. Cody Groves (GasGas) 35-32
36. Sebastian Balbuena (Yamaha) 32-39
37. Jeremy Smith (Kawasaki) 37-35
38. Christopher Prebula (KTM) 34-40
39. Crockett Myers (KTM) DNS-36
40. Rob Windt (Yamaha) 39-37
41. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna) 36-DNS
250 Class
1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 2-2
2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) 1-4
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) 5-1
4. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) 3-3
5. Maximus Vohland (KTM) 4-6
6. Tom Vialle (KTM) 8-7
7. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna) 6-14
8. Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki) 9-12
9. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) 14-9
10. Pierce Brown (GasGas) 12-11
11. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) 22-5
12. Carson Mumford (Kawasaki) 15-13
13. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) 7-38
14. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) 24-8
15. Preston Kilroy (Yamaha) 13-16
16. Stilez Robertson (Yamaha) 11-18
17. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 38-10
18. Dilan Schwartz (Suzuki) 10-34
19. Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna) 17-15
20. Derek Kelley (KTM) 18-19
21. Brock Bennet (KTM) 16-35
22. Caden Braswell (GasGas) 21-17
23. Joshua Varize (KTM) 19-23
24. James Harrington (Yamaha) 25-20
25. Hardy Munoz (Kawasaki) 20-37
26. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) 23-21
27. Gage Linville (GasGas) 26-24
28. Hunter Cross (KTM) 31-22
29. Marcus Phelps (KTM) 27-26
30. Slade Smith (KTM) 29-25
31. Cameron Durow (KTM) 30-27
32. Jimmy Decotis (KTM) 32-28
33. Joseph Tait (Yamaha) 33-29
34. Cody Williams (Husqvarna) 34-30
35. Gerhard Matamoros (KTM) 35-32
36. Maxwell Sanford (Honda) 28-39
37. Nicolas Israel (GasGas) 37-31
38. Leo Tucker (KTM) 36-33
39. Evan Haimowitz (Yamaha) DNS-36
40. Chase Yentzer (Suzuki) 39-40
41. Colton Eigenmann (Yamaha) 40-DNS