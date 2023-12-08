Results Sheet | 2023 Unadilla National

Results from round nine of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship.

8/12/2023
Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Total
1. Jett Lawrence 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 50 450
2. Dylan Ferrandis 40 42 34 35 44 40 36 36 42 347
3. Aaron Plessinger 34 35 40 29 36 36 36 34 32 312
4. Adam Cianciarulo 29 34 34 36 15 27 30 30 33 269
5. Chase Sexton 44 0 0 0 42 44 44 44 42 260
6. Ty Masterpool 0 28 34 30 15 27 28 28 25 215
7. Garrett Marchbanks 0 0 28 35 28 27 28 28 26 200
8. Fredrik Noren 20 21 22 18 27 16 23 22 20 189
9. Cooper Webb 34 40 38 35 0 0 0 0 0 147
10. Grant Harlan 27 2 27 22 0 12 26 13 16 145
11. Jose Butron 24 21 4 1 21 27 17 17 6 138
12. Jason Anderson 0 0 0 0 30 22 20 36 25 133
13. Lorenzo Locurcio 24 22 21 18 13 12 0 0 0 110
14. Phillip Nicoletti 0 0 0 9 23 15 17 22 13 99
15. Derek Drake 11 26 21 21 5 0 1 0 9 94
16. Kyle Chisholm 17 17 7 0 0 11 17 13 9 91
17. Romain Pape 5 18 15 19 0 2 6 8 8 81
18. Jerry Robin 20 23 6 4 0 8 8 0 0 69
19. Jeremy Hand 0 0 7 13 14 0 6 0 15 55
20. Luca Marsalisi 6 0 9 2 14 0 12 0 0 43

 

250 Standings 

Position Name Fox Raceway Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Unadilla Total
1. Hunter Lawrence 45 45 47 38 25 13 47 40 44 344
2. Justin Cooper 34 44 43 0 31 44 43 42 41 322
3. Jo Shimoda 33 29 33 34 39 40 42 29 40 309
4. Haiden Deegan 37 43 30 37 42 29 29 50 11 308
5. Levi Kitchen 25 25 38 27 39 28 32 33 43 290
6. RJ Hampshire 35 32 27 39 34 38 35 34 14 288
7. Maximus Vohland 34 19 30 24 30 28 25 29 33 252
8. Tom Vialle 34 34 0 32 34 45 31 0 27 237
9. Ryder DiFrancesco 20 21 22 29 14 16 15 9 21 167
10. Jalek Swoll 1 22 22 28 13 24 20 14 22 166
11. Talon Hawkins 5 6 14 15 12 18 15 17 10 112
12. Seth Hammaker 0 0 0 0 27 30 12 29 13 111
13. Caden Braswell 6 5 18 20 9 22 8 14 4 106
14. Dilan Schwartz 0 9 12 19 16 9 13 8 11 97
15. Chance Hymas 15 18 30 29 0 0 0 0 0 92
16. Carson Mumford 23 18 0 0 0 0 0 24 14 79
17. Jordon Smith 15 13 30 17 0 0 0 0 0 75
18. Daxton Bennick 0 0 0 0 23 13 18 0 19 73
19. Preston Kilroy 0 0 8 17 0 0 7 13 13 58
20. Guillem Farres 29 28 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 57

 

Overall Results:

450 Class
1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 1-1
2. Chase Sexton (Honda) 3-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha) 2-3
4. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) 4-6
5. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 5-5
6. Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 7-7
7. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) 6-10
8. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) 14-4
9. Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki) 9-8
10. Fredrik Noren (Suzuki) 13-9
11. Grant Harlan (Yamaha) 15-11
12. Jeremy Hand (Honda) 11-16
13. Phillip Nicoletti (Yamaha) 8-38
14. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha) 10-20
15. Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 23-12
16. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki) 18-15
17. Derek Drake (Suzuki) 12-34
18. Romain Pape (GasGas) 33-13
19. Justin Barcia (GasGas) 40-14
20. Jose Butron (GasGas) 17-19
21. Stephen Rubini (Kawasaki) 20-17
22. Anton Gole (Husqvarna) 16-21
23. Tanel Leok (Husqvarna) 22-18
24. Ryder Floyd (Honda) 19-29
25. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna) 21-22
26. Jakub Teresak (GasGas) 25-23
27. Jace Kessler (Yamaha) 24-25
28. Vincent Luhovey (Honda) 26-26
29. Luca Marsalisi (Yamaha) 29-24
30. Max Miller (KTM) 28-27
31. John Adamson (Husqvarna) 27-31
32. Justin Rodbell (Husqvarna) 31-30
33. Zack Williams (Honda) 30-33
34. Adien Malaval (Kawasaki) 38-28
35. Cody Groves (GasGas) 35-32
36. Sebastian Balbuena (Yamaha) 32-39
37. Jeremy Smith (Kawasaki) 37-35
38. Christopher Prebula (KTM) 34-40
39. Crockett Myers (KTM) DNS-36
40. Rob Windt (Yamaha) 39-37
41. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna) 36-DNS

250 Class
1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 2-2
2. Levi Kitchen (Yamaha) 1-4
3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) 5-1
4. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki) 3-3
5. Maximus Vohland (KTM) 4-6
6. Tom Vialle (KTM) 8-7
7. Jalek Swoll (Husqvarna) 6-14
8. Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki) 9-12
9. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) 14-9
10. Pierce Brown (GasGas) 12-11
11. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) 22-5
12. Carson Mumford (Kawasaki) 15-13
13. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) 7-38
14. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) 24-8
15. Preston Kilroy (Yamaha) 13-16
16. Stilez Robertson (Yamaha) 11-18
17. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) 38-10
18. Dilan Schwartz (Suzuki) 10-34
19. Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna) 17-15
20. Derek Kelley (KTM) 18-19
21. Brock Bennet (KTM) 16-35
22. Caden Braswell (GasGas) 21-17
23. Joshua Varize (KTM) 19-23
24. James Harrington (Yamaha) 25-20
25. Hardy Munoz (Kawasaki) 20-37
26. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna) 23-21
27. Gage Linville (GasGas) 26-24
28. Hunter Cross (KTM) 31-22
29. Marcus Phelps (KTM) 27-26
30. Slade Smith (KTM) 29-25
31. Cameron Durow (KTM) 30-27
32. Jimmy Decotis (KTM) 32-28
33. Joseph Tait (Yamaha) 33-29
34. Cody Williams (Husqvarna) 34-30
35. Gerhard Matamoros (KTM) 35-32
36. Maxwell Sanford (Honda) 28-39
37. Nicolas Israel (GasGas) 37-31
38. Leo Tucker (KTM) 36-33
39. Evan Haimowitz (Yamaha) DNS-36
40. Chase Yentzer (Suzuki) 39-40
41. Colton Eigenmann (Yamaha) 40-DNS

Moto Results:

250 Moto 2

450 Moto 2

250 Moto 1

450 Moto 1

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

