Results Sheet | 2023 Denver Supercross

Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Houston
|Tampa
|Oakland
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Indianapolis
|Detroit
|Seattle
|Glendale
|Atlanta
|East Rutherford
|Nashville
|Denver
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|17
|26
|18
|26
|21
|26
|15
|21
|26
|26
|18
|23
|23
|338
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|26
|23
|23
|21
|23
|21
|13
|19
|18
|23
|26
|19
|26
|320
|3.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|19
|18
|26
|23
|26
|23
|21
|23
|23
|19
|19
|18
|0
|304
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|21
|15
|19
|12
|18
|16
|26
|18
|17
|18
|21
|21
|21
|280
|5.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|15
|17
|15
|17
|16
|19
|23
|19
|21
|21
|23
|26
|2
|267
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|23
|21
|17
|18
|19
|18
|18
|14
|19
|13
|2
|11
|17
|242
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|16
|19
|21
|19
|17
|14
|19
|10
|16
|16
|17
|0
|0
|213
|8.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|9
|3
|10
|9
|13
|11
|14
|16
|13
|11
|13
|14
|18
|172
|9.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|14
|13
|11
|8
|0
|0
|17
|15
|15
|17
|16
|0
|15
|170
|10.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|10
|11
|8
|11
|12
|12
|11
|2
|12
|14
|15
|13
|16
|165
|11.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|12
|12
|13
|16
|15
|13
|16
|17
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|150
|12.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|11
|10
|12
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|14
|7
|19
|139
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|8
|6
|7
|8
|10
|10
|6
|7
|10
|11
|17
|3
|117
|14.
|Josh Hill
|5
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10
|10
|8
|12
|13
|11
|8
|12
|5
|13
|116
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|6
|11
|7
|0
|12
|8
|9
|10
|15
|0
|91
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|0
|6
|6
|0
|4
|5
|6
|0
|9
|1
|5
|12
|9
|10
|14
|88
|17.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|18.
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|0
|1
|9
|5
|3
|5
|0
|7
|7
|3
|4
|7
|16
|11
|81
|19.
|Justin Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|13
|14
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|20.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|9
|5
|8
|10
|6
|6
|8
|1
|67
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|Glendale
|East Rutherford
|Denver
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|23
|26
|26
|26
|23
|176
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|12
|23
|23
|23
|10
|137
|3.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|10
|17
|19
|18
|18
|118
|4.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|26
|19
|17
|21
|11
|112
|5.
|Max Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|16
|18
|15
|19
|104
|6.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|17
|21
|21
|0
|0
|101
|7.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|19
|15
|14
|16
|0
|99
|8.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|15
|18
|16
|19
|12
|98
|9.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|9
|14
|13
|12
|1
|73
|10.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|16
|2
|8
|17
|0
|70
|11.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|0
|11
|12
|14
|3
|58
|12.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|55
|13.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|49
|14.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|8
|8
|9
|7
|0
|47
|15.
|Carson Mumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|13
|16
|44
|16.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|17.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|0
|9
|10
|11
|0
|41
|18.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|11
|7
|5
|0
|0
|40
|19.
|Joshua Varize
|0
|11
|2
|0
|11
|9
|0
|33
|20.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|0
|1
|6
|13
|4
|8
|0
|32
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
