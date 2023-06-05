Results Sheet | 2023 Denver Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Denver.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Houston Tampa Oakland Arlington Daytona Indianapolis Detroit Seattle Glendale Atlanta East Rutherford Nashville Denver Total 1. Eli Tomac 26 26 17 26 18 26 21 26 15 21 26 26 18 23 23 338 2. Chase Sexton 21 18 26 23 23 21 23 21 13 19 18 23 26 19 26 320 3. Cooper Webb 23 23 19 18 26 23 26 23 21 23 23 19 19 18 0 304 4. Ken Roczen 18 19 21 15 19 12 18 16 26 18 17 18 21 21 21 280 5. Justin Barcia 12 21 15 17 15 17 16 19 23 19 21 21 23 26 2 267 6. Jason Anderson 16 16 23 21 17 18 19 18 18 14 19 13 2 11 17 242 7. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 16 19 21 19 17 14 19 10 16 16 17 0 0 213 8. Justin Hill 8 10 9 3 10 9 13 11 14 16 13 11 13 14 18 172 9. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 14 13 11 8 0 0 17 15 15 17 16 0 15 170 10. Dean Wilson 9 9 10 11 8 11 12 12 11 2 12 14 15 13 16 165 11. Christian Craig 10 12 12 12 13 16 15 13 16 17 14 0 0 0 0 150 12. Colt Nichols 17 11 11 10 12 14 9 0 0 0 0 15 14 7 19 139 13. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 8 6 7 8 10 10 6 7 10 11 17 3 117 14. Josh Hill 5 0 0 0 9 10 10 8 12 13 11 8 12 5 13 116 15. Benny Bloss 0 0 5 1 7 6 11 7 0 12 8 9 10 15 0 91 16. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6 0 4 5 6 0 9 1 5 12 9 10 14 88 17. Joey Savatgy 13 13 13 14 14 15 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 85 18. Kevin Moranz 3 0 1 9 5 3 5 0 7 7 3 4 7 16 11 81 19. Justin Cooper 0 0 0 16 16 13 14 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 76 20. Grant Harlan 6 0 0 0 2 0 6 9 5 8 10 6 6 8 1 67

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Oakland Seattle Glendale East Rutherford Denver Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 23 26 26 26 23 176 2. RJ Hampshire 23 23 12 23 23 23 10 137 3. Enzo Lopes 17 19 10 17 19 18 18 118 4. Levi Kitchen 16 2 26 19 17 21 11 112 5. Max Vohland 18 0 18 16 18 15 19 104 6. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 17 21 21 0 0 101 7. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 19 15 14 16 0 99 8. Pierce Brown 0 18 15 18 16 19 12 98 9. Cole Thompson 10 13 9 14 13 12 1 73 10. Derek Kelley 13 14 16 2 8 17 0 70 11. Robbie Wageman 8 10 0 11 12 14 3 58 12. Stilez Robertson 14 17 21 0 1 2 0 55 13. Dylan Walsh 12 12 13 12 0 0 0 49 14. Hunter Yoder 6 9 8 8 9 7 0 47 15. Carson Mumford 0 0 0 0 15 13 16 44 16. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 14 0 0 0 0 44 17. Derek Drake 11 0 0 9 10 11 0 41 18. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 11 7 5 0 0 40 19. Joshua Varize 0 11 2 0 11 9 0 33 20. Mitchell Oldenburg 0 1 6 13 4 8 0 32

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice