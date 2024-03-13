MotoXpod Show Ep305 | Ft. Max Anstie, Broc Tickle, and Bryce Shelly

This week we have Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie to discuss Birmingham, Alabama and all that happened there. Dirt Bike Depot’s Bryce Shelly will join to talk about getting 17th in Alabama and we’ll get to know the first time guest a bit. Then Kawasaki’s Broc Tickle will call to tell us about helping develop and test the ’24 KX450, how things are going with the team, and his thoughts on the current season. As always we'll have our Pro-X Highs and Lows, the X Brand Forum Check-In, and all the other segments you've come to expect. Also email us at MotoxpodShow@gmail.com with your Highs and Lows, picks, or any other comments you may have. Don't forget the MotoXpod Show is presented by Yamaha Motor USA and Race Tech and can be heard live on Tuesday nights on the Vital MX YouTube channel.