First Look | 2025 Honda CRF450R, CRF250R, and Works Editions

The 2025 model year marks when we knew that Honda would release an updated CRF450R and CRF450R Works Edition. However, the true surprise is Honda updating their 250 the same year as the 450 for the first time since 2006 and with that, they've also brought along a Works Edition CRF250R! Both bikes are not revolutionary, but more evolutionary. The CRF lineup updates consist of strategic changes that have been brought upon by the feedback of the Lawrence brothers, Tim Gajser, and HRC's racing efforts from both sides of the world. The majority of the changes are in the chassis, updating the rigidity and actually making the bike stiffer. This may sound counter-productive, but over and over, Honda has relayed to use that their current chassis isn't too stiff but is in fact too soft in a few areas. This has been backed up by the bracing we've seen on their bikes since Chase Sexton's title-winning Supercross bike early in 2023, and the chassis Jett Lawrence has won his further two titles in the 450 class aboard.

The changes to the production chassis in 2025 are near mirror examples of what we've seen HRC run in the US and Europe. The front headstay and front tube of the chassis have been stiffened to an almost identical amount that we see on the Lawrence's two machines, while the changes from the subframe area, along with the shock tower down to the footpeg region, are a combination of the US and MXGP effort's changes.

What does this all equal out to? According to test rider Trey Canard, the new chassis is now actually calmer and much more stable. Recognizing that their main flaw in the current chassis and overall bike setup is stability. He stated the new bike is not only calmer, but reacts in a slower more controlled feeling in corner entry, acceleration, etc. These changes, tied in with the updated suspension that is also more racey in setup, updated axle, fork tubes, and front lugs, plus a host of triple clamp and other small updates, have in their words made the bike more consistent across all terrains.

It was interesting to hear Canard and team members admit the biggest challenges they faced with the current bike they're racing was making it calmer, more consistent, and stable...even for the Lawrences! This also comes down to engine changes. The actual internals of the engines have changed very little but both the 450 and 250 have had new airboxes, coupled with updated exhausts and mapping, to manipulate the power. For the 450, the goal was to make the bike less jerky in the corners and tame the extreme output, coupling into the theory of the chassis in making the bike calmer and more stable. while the 250 holds the opposite where more is always better. The new airbox is a more production take on the updates Honda has been doing to their race platform for the past two and a half years, as the outgoing airbox design was restrictive and struggled with flow in certain areas.

Again, the bikes seem to be more revolutionary than evolutionary. As 70% of the chassis was changed but retained 30% of the outgoing one and it utilizes the same swingarm. The engines are identical, with air intake and exhaust being the key updates, while the bodywork is also updated but not a total overhaul. Shrouds and sidepanels are new, while fenders and front number plate remain the same. The bike also features the same seat as the 2024 models.

Another big talking point is the continued push of the Works Edition. The 450 version receives even more bling and goodies in the suspension department, to couple with the ported head, different ECU and suspension settings, wheels, and full Yoshimura exhaust that we've come to expect. The other surprise is the addition of a CRF250R Works Edition to the lineup. It features many of the same upgrades as the 450, with better suspension coatings, settings, mapping, a full Yoshimura exhaust, race team look, and a ported cylinder head. It also has one extra, a different ignition cover which allowed for the addition of a hydraulic clutch, like HRC uses in their 250 as well.

May 24, 2024 — PALA, Calif.

CRF450R, RWE, RX feature optimized chassis rigidity, smooth power delivery

All-new CRF250RWE includes premium components, like the CRF450RWE

Popular CRF250F, 125F, 110F and 50F trail bikes all return for 2025

Two weeks after Jett Lawrence's securing of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, and the day before he kicks off his defense of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Southern California's Fox Raceway, American Honda announced its entire line of 2025 CRF Performance and CRF Trail dirt bikes.

Honda's legendary CRF450R and CRF250R motocrossers have received extensive updates for 2025, based in part on development input from Team Honda HRC riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Revisions to these models' chasses result in optimized rigidity for a comfortable ride while maintaining precise handling, and engine updates result in strong but controllable power. These same updates are carried over to the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX and CRF250RX, as well as the premium-level CRF450RWE. And new for 2025, Honda is offering a 250 in the premium trim option—the CRF250RWE, based on the factory machines of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

"At Honda, the R&D processes of our production machines and our factory race bikes are closely intertwined," said Colin Miller, Assistant Manager of Public Relations at American Honda. "Over the past year and a half, Team Honda HRC has dominated in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, and the progress in that realm has both benefited from and contributed to the development of our production CRF Performance motocrossers. For 2025, the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF250R and all-new CRF250RWE are more capable than ever, and those advances also carry over to the CRF450RX and CRF250RX closed-course off-roaders. As we celebrate Jett Lawrence's AMA Supercross crown, and on the eve of his AMA Pro Motocross title defense, we're happy to unveil our 2025 dirt-bike lineup with our fans and customers. With the updates made to these models, and the important contributions of our race team, Honda's off-road success promises to continue."

Other models included in the announcement are the off-road-ready CRF450X (the winningest model in Baja 1000 history) and the CRF450RL dual-sport bike, as well as the CRF150R motocrosser. Also returning for 2025 is the entire CRF Trail family, including the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F—a lineup that has welcomed legions of new riders to the world of dirt-bike riding.

The 2025 CRF motocross models will be displayed in Honda's vendor booth during tomorrow's Honda Fox Raceway National Motocross round in Southern California.

CRF450R

Motocross continues to evolve with new techniques and riding styles that enable riders to push the sport to new heights. Matching that evolution, the 2025 CRF450R makes important strides in handling characteristics, power delivery and suspension performance that allow riders to perform at their best, even when the track is at its worst. Several years in the making, this new model integrates input from factory HRC riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and five-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser, as well as professional test riders. Many of its features have been developed and used in competition, during Jett Lawrence's perfect 2023 Pro Motocross season, his 2023 450 SuperMotocross championship, and his 2024 450 Supercross title. But this bike isn't just for the pros; Honda's engineers also considered feedback from customers and leading motocross media to deliver the most comprehensive package of performance and rideability to date.

Color: Red

MSRP: $9,699

Available: August

ENGINE Type 449.8cc liquid-cooled 10º single-cylinder four-stroke Valve Train Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 38mm intake, titanium; 31mm exhaust, steel Bore x Stroke 96.0mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Induction Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 44mm throttle bore Ignition Full transistorized ignition Starter Push-button electric starter Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed; manual Clutch Multiplate wet, hydraulically actuated (6 springs, 8 plates) Final Drive #520 chain; 13T/49T SUSPENSION Front 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork w/ 12.2 in. travel Rear Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock w/ 12.4 in. wheel travel BRAKES Front 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc Rear 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc TIRES Front Dunlop Geomax MX33 80/100-21 w/ tube Rear Dunlop Geomax MX33 120/80-19 w/ tube MEASUREMENTS Rake (Caster Angle) 27.1° Trail 114mm (4.48 in.) Length 85.9 in. Width 32.6 in. Height 49.9 in. Ground Clearance 13.2 in. Seat Height 38.0 in Wheelbase 58.3 in. Fuel Capacity 1.7 gal. Curb Weight* 245 lbs.

CRF450RWE

A purpose-built race weapon, the 2025 CRF450RWE is for riders seeking the ultimate motocross machine. Inspired by the factory Honda HRC machines of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, this special version (the "WE" stands for Works Edition) features a long list of component upgrades that are championship-proven in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series. In addition to the top-shelf componentry, the RWE also benefits from the chassis, suspension and engine advancements of the 2025 CRF450R platform, further improving its ride quality, handling and power delivery. From the top step of the podium, straight to the showroom floor, the CRF450RWE is a testament to Honda's continued race-driven innovation.

Color: Red

MSRP: $12,599

Available: November

ENGINE Type 449.8cc liquid-cooled 10º single-cylinder four-stroke Valve Train Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 38mm intake, titanium; 31mm exhaust, steel Bore x Stroke 96.0mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Induction Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 44mm throttle bore Ignition Full transistorized Starter Push-button electric starter Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed; manual Clutch Multiplate wet, hydraulically actuated (6 springs, 8 plates) Final Drive #520 RK gold chain; 13T/49T SUSPENSION Front 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork; Kashima coating on fork tubes, titanium-nitride coating on fork legs; 12.2 in. travel Rear Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock; 12.4 in. wheel travel BRAKES Front 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc Rear 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc TIRES Front Dunlop Geomax MX33 80/100-21 w/ tube Rear Dunlop Geomax MX33120/80-19 w/ tube MEASUREMENTS Rake (Caster Angle) 27.1° Trail 114mm (4.48 in.) Length 85.9 in. Width 32.6 in. Height 49.9 in. Ground Clearance 13.2 in. Seat Height 38.0 in. Wheelbase 58.3 in. Fuel Capacity 1.7 gal. Curb Weight* 245 lbs.

CRF450RX

From NGPC to WORCS and GNCC, closed-course off-road racing requires a high level of versatility from both rider and machine. The CRF450RX is designed and developed to deliver just that, with motocross-inspired engine and chassis performance and off-road-focused features like dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 2.1-gallon fuel tank and hand guards. For 2025, the CRF450RX benefits from the same chassis, engine and suspension updates as its motocross relative, the CRF450R. These advancements enhance handling characteristics, with greater stability and comfort—especially in rough terrain. The CRF450RX's race-winning pedigree and legendary reliability are continuously proven in the toughest conditions by teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda.

Color: Red

MSRP: $9,999

Available: August

CRF250R

After winning the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship and both regions of the AMA Supercross 250 Championship at the hands of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, the CRF250R is not resting on its laurels for the 2025 model year. Constant refinement is required to compete at the highest level, as riders and tracks continue to demand more from the machines. For 2025, the CRF250R takes another step forward in its evolution, with advancements to its chassis, suspension and engine. The combination of improved stability, greater comfort and refined power characteristics translates to faster laps and a confidence-inspiring ride. From young, aspiring racers, all the way to those in the professional ranks, the CRF250R performs at every level.

NEW FOR 2025

Updated main frame constructed of 70% new components to optimize rigidity and improve handling characteristics.

New subframe mounting point optimizes lateral rigidity and reduces energy transmission from the rear of the bike to the front.

The rigidity of the steering stem, triple clamps, outer fork tubes and front axle have all been revised to match the frame updates.

The fork features new springs, kit-fork-inspired Bending Control Valves, seals and oil for a consistent feel throughout the stroke while minimizing harsh feedback.

A new shock spring, reservoir, shaft and oil seal contribute to a consistent stroke feel to match the fork updates.

The linkage has been updated to a one-piece structure that enhances rigidity, to improve tracking and stability performance. It also features a new leverage ratio that decreases pitching while improving bottoming resistance.

The front brake caliper has an updated piston and seal grooves for consistent performance throughout the moto. It also features new machined accents.

The redesigned airbox provides a straighter pathway for airflow, improving throttle control and top-end power.

Increased crank rigidity enhances midrange torque.

The revised muffler and header-pipe design is straighter and smoother, improving acceleration.

New ECU maps offer smoother delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range.

The redesigned bodywork features smooth, flat surfaces to promote freedom of movement and offer a large contact point for gripping the bike.

A new map switch offers the same Honda Selectable Torque Control settings as the CRF450R.

Rear-shock removal time has been cut in half by eliminating the need to remove the subframe in order to access the shock.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,299

Available: July

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION

Known for its precise handling and overall rideability, the CRF250R builds upon its strengths with significant chassis and suspension improvements for 2025. These advancements allow for greater stability and comfort, especially late in the moto when track conditions are at their worst.

Frame / Subframe

The redesigned mainframe is constructed from 70% new components, leading to a more comfortable and confidence-inspiring ride. An 8% increase in torsional rigidity improves overall stability, while a 5% increase in the torsional/lateral rigidity ratio allows for precision cornering. Vertical torsional rigidity is increased by 4%, enhancing stability in rough track conditions.

Additionally, the subframe mounting point has been relocated to a more rigid position on the mainframe. This reduces energy transmission from the rear of the motorcycle to the front, offering greater stability and comfort, especially late in the moto when track conditions are at their worst.

Despite the increase in overall frame rigidity, the ride character of the CRF450R is much more compliant and composed compared to the previous generation. The frame updates are complemented by revised chassis and suspension components, allowing for greater stability and improved ride comfort.

Suspension

The suspension components have also been revised to match the changes made to the frame. The rigidity of the steering stem, triple clamps, outer fork tubes and front axle have all been revised, improving bump-impact absorption and front-end feel, resulting in a more comfortable ride.

Plus, the 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring fork benefits from new internal components, including springs, kit-fork-inspired Bending Control Valves, seals and oil. These advancements help to control the stroke for a consistent feel—from initial movement, all the way to the end of travel, minimizing any “step” or harsh feeling back to the rider.

The Pro-Link rear-suspension system has a revised linkage structure that increases rigidity by 11%, allowing for smoother rear-suspension actuation. The leverage ratio has been adjusted to maintain a balanced feel, even under braking, and improve bottoming resistance without losing comfort over small bumps.

The shock spring, reservoir, shaft and oil seal have all been updated to achieve a consistent feel throughout the stroke. These changes contribute to an overall balanced feel, as they’re designed to complement the updates to the frame and fork.

The shock is also easier to remove for service and adjustment, only requiring the removal of the side covers, muffler and ECU. The shock takes half the time to remove compared to the previous-generation CRF250R.

Wheels

The black D.I.D rims (21-inch front, 19-inch rear) deliver durable performance and good looks. Petal-style brake rotors (260mm front, 240mm rear) disperse heat.

The CRF250R comes with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires, which are ideal for soft and intermediate terrain, and which offer an appropriate amount of sidewall flex for a 250 motocrosser.

Brakes

Based on feedback from Team Honda HRC riders, the front brake caliper has an updated piston and seal grooves. This allows for a smooth, linear feel that’s consistent throughout the moto. The caliper also receives new machined accents.

ENGINE / DRIVETRAIN

The CRF250R’s 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, double-overhead camshaft four-valve engine design achieves excellent performance and durability. For 2025, engine performance has been enhanced via greater crank rigidity and an optimized intake and exhaust design.

Intake

The redesigned airbox has a more direct pathway for airflow, resulting in improved, precise throttle control and increased top-end power. The fuel injector’s angle is 60 degrees, enabling the spray to reach all the way to the back of the butterfly, and the throttle bore is 44mm. Together, these features cool the intake charge, maximizing air-intake efficiency and torque at low revs. The air filter features a spring-loaded clip design for easy serviceability.

Head

The cylinder head features four titanium valves (33mm intake and 26mm exhaust), with the former using dual springs (one inside the other) to ensure precise movement at higher revs. The intake camshaft sprocket is press-fit, which enhances valve-timing accuracy while minimizing weight.

The camshaft holder has a rigid design that maintains camshaft-journal roundness, contributing to timing accuracy and minimizing friction at high rpm. Durability at high engine speeds is maximized by a high flow of lubrication to the oil-supply journal and the cylinder head. The bore and stroke are 79.0mm and 50.9mm, respectively, and the compression ratio is 13.9:1. The water-pump gear is thick, to enhance strength.

Exhaust

The revised exhaust creates a smoother, straighter path for airflow, increasing performance and acceleration in the middle and top rpm ranges. The system utilizes a single, straight exhaust port for good torque and low-rpm drivability. The single exhaust header is routed close to the engine on the right side, for a narrow cross-section and good rider mobility, and the single muffler has internal baffling that is optimized for torque delivery.

Electronics

In order to fully realize the engine’s potential, the ECU mapping supplies the optimum air/fuel mixture and ignition timing at all throttle positions and engine speeds. HRC-inspired launch control facilitates holeshots.

A gear-position sensor allows the use of three specific ignition maps for first and second gears, third and fourth gears, and fifth gear. There are options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps, selectable via an all-new handlebar-mounted switch, enabling simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

In addition, Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque; this is accomplished by retarding ignition timing and controlling PGM-FI, to aid rear traction. The three different modes differ in drive-management level, for differing riding conditions or rider preferences:

Mode 1: The system intervenes most lightly and waits the longest to do so—useful for reducing wheel-spin and maintaining control in tight corners.

Mode 2: A midpoint between modes 1 and 3 in terms of how quickly and assertively the system intervenes.

Mode 3: The system intervenes most quickly and assertively, which helps in conditions that are slippery or muddy.

The CRF250R’s handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between three modes, depending on conditions and rider preference. The HSTC system can also be switched off completely.

HRC Launch Control provides the best option for a strong start and also has three modes to choose from:

Level 1: 9,500 rpm, for high-traction conditions and/or advanced riders

Level 2: 8,500 rpm, for high-traction conditions and/or average riders

Level 3: 8,250 rpm, for slippery conditions and/or novice riders

The Engine Mode Select Button (EMSB) alters the engine’s characteristics, and three maps are available to suit riding conditions or rider preference:

Mode 1: Standard

Mode 2: Smooth

Mode 3: Aggressive

Clutch

The clutch pack has nine discs, to maximize the amount of disc friction material and minimize the load on the individual discs. The clutch basket is rigid for durability, a friction spring reduces spring load, and lubrication is optimized to reduce wear. The primary ratio is 3.047, and lubrication is optimized to enhance clutch endurance.

Transmission

When designing the five-speed gearbox, engineers made efforts to enhance feel during up- and downshifts between second and third gears—a very common operation on a 250 motocrosser. Only one shift fork is operated to execute this gear-change, the countershaft has good rigidity, and the shift drum is light, thanks to a large through hole and use of only two lead grooves.

The design results in excellent gear-shifting feel for the rider, and gear ratios are optimized to best utilize the engine power in the low and middle rpm ranges.

CRF250RWE

An all-new model for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE brings the premium componentry used by Team Honda HRC to the quarter-liter category for the first time. Inspired by the factory race bikes of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, this special edition offers high-level performance right out of the box, with a wide range of race-proven upgrades. Plus, with the platform-wide chassis, suspension and engine updates for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE represents Honda's most advanced 250cc motocross bike to date.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,599

Available: September

ENGINE Type 249.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke; 9º inclined from vertical Valve Train DOHC, four-valve; 33mm intake, titanium; 26mm exhaust, titanium Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 50.9mm Compression Ratio 13.9:1 Induction Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 44mm throttle bore Ignition DC-CDI Starter Push-button electric starter Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual Clutch Hydraulic multiplate wet; 9 plates, 5 springs Final Drive #520 chain; 13T/50T SUSPENSION Front 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork; 12.2 in. travel Rear Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock; 12.1 in. travel BRAKES Front Single 2-piston hydraulic caliper (30mm, 27mm) w/ 260mm petal-style disc Rear Single 1-piston hydraulic caliper w/ 240mm petal-style disc TIRES Front Dunlop Geomax MX33 80/100-21 w/ tube Rear Dunlop Geomax MX33 110/90-19 w/ tube MEASUREMENTS Rake (Caster Angle) 27.2º Trail 117mm (4.6 in.) Length 85.8 in. Width 32.6 in. Height 49.7 in. Ground Clearance 13.0 in. Seat Height 37.6 in. Wheelbase 58.4 in. Fuel Capacity 1.7 gal. Curb Weight* 234 lbs.

CRF250RX

From the high-speed tracks of the WORCS and NGPC series to tight, wooded GNCC and enduro courses, the CRF250RX is designed to thrive in closed-course off-road competition. A close relative of the motocross-focused CRF250R, the RX benefits from off-road-specific features and settings that maximize versatility and performance across a wide range of terrain. For the 2025 model year, it receives the same chassis, suspension and engine updates as its motocross counterpart, achieving greater stability, comfort and power delivery. Trusted by teams like Phoenix Racing Honda and SLR Honda, the CRF250RX continues to be a potent podium contender at off-road races across the country, having earned the 2023 NGPC Pro II title at the hands of Kade Tinkler-Walker.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,699

Available: August

CRF450X

Known both for being bulletproof and for performing at a high level, Honda's CRF450X—developed with extensive input from off-road legend Johnny Campbell—is the winningest motorcycle ever in the Baja 1000, with an incredible 16 victories in the grueling off-road event. As if that weren't enough, the iconic model is also an excellent trail machine, thanks in part to its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, plus off-road-appropriate features like a side stand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission. It's an impressive combination of attributes, confirming the unmatched versatility of the CRF450X.

Color: Red

MSRP: $8,699

Available: June

CRF450RL

Distilled to its fundamental elements, dual-sport riding comprises linking together trails via sections of road. Enter the CRF450RL, which performs admirably both in the dirt and on the tarmac. Based on the legendary CRF450 Performance off-road platform (including a 449cc Unicam® engine, twin-spar aluminum frame and premium, long-travel suspension), but with street-legal features like a quiet muffler, a vibration-damping urethane-injected swingarm and a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, this is the quintessential on/off-road machine. Throw in Honda's legendary durability, and there's little wonder that the CRF450RL has made a name for itself in the dual-sport world.

Color: Red

MSRP: $10,099

Available: August

CRF150R

The smallest machine in Honda's CRF Performance lineup, the CRF150R is nonetheless big on performance, making it an effective entry point for young, aspiring motocrossers. It boasts many of the same features found on Honda's full-size motocross bikes, including Showa® suspension (an inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear system), and a Unicam® four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range. This scaled-down motocrosser is available in both standard and Big Wheel versions—the latter being a great choice for taller riders, thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel.

Color: Red

MSRP CRF150R: $5,399 CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,599

Available: August

CRF250F

With sharp styling that's inspired by the industry-leading CRF Performance line, but in a friendly, trail-focused package that's year-round off-road-legal in all 50 states, the CRF250F has reliable performances that is suitable for a wide variety of riders—from first-timers exploring the world of off-road recreation to experienced enthusiasts navigating technical trails. The CRF250F boasts smooth power across a wide powerband, thanks in part to its clean-running, electronically controlled fuel injection, and the Showa suspension maintains a comfortable, controlled ride across varied terrain.

Color: Red

MSRP: $4,999

Available: August

CRF125F

As a kind of midpoint in Honda's CRF Trail lineup, the CRF125F is incredibly versatile—a confidence-inspiring, reliable, long-running machine that's well-suited to young off-roaders, first-time trail riders, and even some more experienced enthusiasts, making for enjoyable outings with friends and family. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, the CRF125F is also 50-state off-road legal, providing access to trails across the country.

Color: Red

MSRP CRF125F: $3,499 CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,899

Available: July

CRF110F

How popular is the CRF110F? Simply put, it's the powersports industry's top-selling dirt bike, a model that has welcomed legions of new riders to the world of motorcycling. The reasons are clear when the features and benefits are considered: The CRF110F is approachable, reliable and performs well, with an automatic clutch, a low seat height and push-button electric start, allowing young riders to keep their focus on the trail. With clean-running fuel injection for low maintenance, and 50-state off-road-legal status, the CRF110F is dependable and versatile, and it's available in both Red and White.

Color: Red

MSRP: $2,699

Available: August

CRF50F

Being a kid is the best, especially when there's a CRF50F in the garage. Small in size, it's the ideal first motorcycle for the next generation, delivering a smooth ride thanks to its single shock and an inverted fork; and controllable power thanks to its reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine. With the model's automatic clutch and a low seat height, riders can focus on the basics, while parents and guardians can bank on its unparalleled dependability, plus the fact that it has year-round off-road-legal status in all 50 states. Add it all up, and there's no wonder the CRF50F is the powersports industry's best-selling 50-class trailbike.