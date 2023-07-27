First Look

GasGas has joined the modern Austrian era as their 2024 motocross line updates to the latest generation frame, suspension, and a host of engine updates per model. The red machines have their own unique look and a host of small changes to keep the pricing a little more attractive when compared to the KTM or Husqvarna. About $800 cheaper for their 250 and 350 four-strokes, $300 cheaper for their 450 moto model, and between $600-700 less expensive for the two-stroke motocross bikes.

The bikes still feature nameless brand bars, silver Excel rims, Maxxis tires, no map switch (although it's optional), and a few other odds and ends. Most unique though is the lack of cast clamps when compared to the 2023 model. They're now forged with some machining done to give them a sorta split-looking design with the centers cut down. The KTM and Husky models are fully machined billet aluminum...so this should offer more comfort and a better feel on the GasGas? We're excited to test them out and find out.

Scroll down and learn more about the five full-sized motocross models available from GasGas for 2024.

Features and Benefits

Bodywork

All red and all-new! Fully redesigned from front to back, the sleek bodywork is incredibly ergonomic with larger contact surfaces and an improved rider triangle that further enhances control. The rad shrouds are shaped to help you grip the bike more as you get on the gas with a super grippy seat cover keeping you firmly in place.

Airbox

Less time working on bikes means more time riding bikes, which is precisely why you'll love the straightforward, no tools and no-nonsense filter mounting system. Allowing quick and easy filter changes, the airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts to direct the flow of air toward the Twin Air filter to create maximum horsepower.

Fuel tank

The all-new fuel tank is slightly bigger when compared to the outgoing generation, but it's still just as sleek. With an integrated fuel pump allowing the tank to be emptied further before refueling is needed, long motos around sand tracks are definitely not a problem for this GASGAS!

Footpegs

Bigger is better when it comes to footpegs, which is why on the new models there's a bigger platform for better control. Plus, thanks to a new mounting design, they're further inward on the frame, which makes them less prone to catching the edge of deep ruts or jump take offs, for those who like to scrub!

Frame

A new-generation bike is nothing without a new frame, right? Taking the best traits from the old frame, which if you didn't know combined razor-sharp cornering with confidence-inspiring straight-line stability, our engineering wizards have made it even better! They've improved the anti-squat behavior for maximum traction when exiting corners. Throughout the frame, the wall thickness has been revised in certain areas to improve rider feedback and energy absorption. Finished with a red powder coating and grippy guards to prevent wear, which provides a little extra grip for your boots too.

Subframe

The all-aluminium subframe is light, strong, and works as one with the new frame by helping to centralize mass and contributing massively to the bike's outstanding handling characteristics.

Forged Triple Clamps

New, forged aluminum triple clamps offer just the right amount of calculated flex thanks to a more forgiving steering stem. The triple clamps align the fork tubes perfectly for a smoother action, which improves front wheel feedback and leads to predictable handling on any track and any terrain. There are also new, adjustable bar mounts with a slightly larger contact area against the handlebars so if you crash, there's less chance of twisting the bars. A glass bead blasted finish means the triple clamps always look as good as new, too.

WP FORKS

Every full size GASGAS motocross model is equipped with improved 48mm WP XACT forks for 2024. Easily adjustable by hand on the outside, on the inside, they feature revised settings that specifically work with the new frame. Progressive fork action is retained thanks to the capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber while a new hydrostop takes the sting out of heavy landings and helps to maintain forward momentum.

WP Shock

Soaking up the bumps with ease, the redesigned WP XACT rear shock is shorter and lighter than the old version but still offers 300mm of travel. Inside there's been some technical changes with a new piston improving initial comfort and helping to stay up a little higher in the stroke, especially when under hard acceleration. And just like the WP forks, the WP shock is adjustable by hand so it's quick and easy to dial things in should you need to.

Swingarm

Cast from one piece of aluminum, lower in weight than the old one, and slightly stiffer, the swingarm on this GASGAS is as good as it gets! There's also a much more durable chain slider and the guide is much more rounded to help prevent catching the ground as you lay the bike over through deeply rutted turns. The swingarm is complete with a new 22mm rear wheel axle to complement the refined flex characteristics of the entire chassis. Finally, clear chain adjustment markings ensure quick and easy maintenance.

Hydraulic Brakes

Fast is fun but slowing down is essential, which is why all GASGAS motocross bikes are fitted with high-quality Braktec calipers and controls. With a 260mm front disk and a 220mm rear disk, both featuring a GASGAS-specific design, braking performance is certainly impressive, which inspires riders to push harder, ride faster, and brake later using the redesigned lever.

Hydraulic Clutch

No need for adjustment and offering a near maintenance-free operation, the best thing about the Braktec hydraulic clutch is that it provides consistent action. With free-play at the redesigned lever automatically adjusted, the biting point and function of the clutch remain constant no matter whether the motor is started from cold or used during the heat of a battle.

Wheels

Built to take a beating, our wheels are ready to play rough. No matter how heavy the landing or how rough the track is, the silver, CNC machined hubs, lightweight spokes, and high- strength EXCEL rims deliver maximum strength for complete peace of mind.

Tires

One of the only components carried over from the outgoing generation of GASGAS motocross bikes are the Maxxis

MaxxCross MX-ST tires. Need to know why? It's simple. They perform so well on a wide variety of terrain and they're super- durable too. After all, who likes changing tires?

2024 GasGas MC 125

There really is nothing quite like the sound of a 125cc 2-stroke ripping around a motocross track! Sitting at the top of the small-bore pre-mix class with its strong motor, close ratio 6-speed gearbox, plush WP suspension, and razor-sharp handling, our MC 125 is ready to shred!

EFI

For 2024, our 2-stroke motors are fuelled using Throttle Body Injection - a 39mm Keihin throttle body, to be precise - which works together with the ECU to deliver the perfect mix of fuel and air. The end result? Crisp, clean running motors that create smooth, strong power.

CYLINDER & PISTON

One of the biggest changes for 2024 is the introduction of EFI on the MC 125. And with this new tech, the traditional 2-stroke power valve is replaced with an innovative electronic exhaust control system. Now, the lateral exhaust ports opens slightly faster than the main exhaust port to deliver strong power and maximum reliability.

TRANSMISSION

A redesigned shift shaft drum and fork makes for even smoother shifting. As it's made by PANKL Racing Systems, you just know that the 6-speed transmission is as good as it gets in terms of positive gear changes, reliability, and overall quality. The clever lever design helps prevent dirt build-up, too, especially when the ruts get deep and the first gets sticky.

DS CLUTCH

The MC 125 is equipped with a Diaphragm Steel (DS) clutch, which is robust, super reliable, and contributes to the compact engine design. Inside the clutch basket, which is CNC machined from a single piece of steel for incredible longevity, is the clutch pack that features a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.

CRANKCASE

Making sure the weight of the MC 125 is kept to a minimum, the thin and strong crankcases are made using a high-press die-cast process. Inside, the motor internals are positioned tu centralize mass which leads to next level rideability.

MSRP: $7,499.00 USD

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION: 6-speed

BATTERY CAPACITY: 2 Ah

COOLING: Liquid cooled

STARTER: Electric starter

STROKE: 54.5 mm

BORE: 54 mm

CLUTCH: DS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT: 124.8 cm³

EMS: Vitesco Technologies EMS

DESIGN: 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL): 93.1 kg / 205.3 lbs

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.): 7.9 l / 2.1 gallons

FRONT BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

REAR BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 260 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 220 mm

FRONT BRAKE: Disc brake

REAR BRAKE: Disc brake

CHAIN: 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN: Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION: WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE: 354 mm

REAR SUSPENSION: WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT: 956 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE: 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT): 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR): 300 mm

2024 GasGas MC 250

Wrap a lightweight chassis around a powerful, 250cc 2-stroke motor and what do you get? Endless fun, that's what! A favorite among those who live to ride wide open, the high-revving MC 250 rewards riders that hang on to each gear and love nothing more than hitting berms when turning. Fuel it up, hit that e-start button, and hold on tight!

﻿CYLINDER & PISTON

One of the biggest changes for 2024 is the introduction of electronic fuel injection on the MC 250. And with this new tech, the traditional 2-stroke power valve is replaced with an innovative electronic exhaust control system. Now, the lateral exhaust ports open slightly faster than the main exhaust port to deliver strong power and maximum reliability.

MAP SELECT SWITCH

Installing the Map Select Switch from the GASGAS Technical Accessories range really makes the MC 250 sing! It offers a choice of two maps, and they're both awesome. The first Map 1 - delivers classic, ripping 250cc 2-stroke power, which all riders know and love. But with the second map activated - Map 2 - throttle response is even sharper and more explosive! Perfect for those who ride sand tracks on a regular basis.

TRANSMISSION

Delivering quality, durability, and reliability, the 5-speed transmission by PANKL Racing Systems is built tough, and ensures easy and accurate gear shifting no matter how gnarly the conditions. The lever is cleverly designed to prevent dirt build-up, which is particularly effective when the ruts get deep and the dirt gets sticky!

DDS CLUTCH

Inside the MC 250 motor, you'll find a robust and super reliable Damped Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch housed inside a CNC machined steel basket. This style of clutch does away with traditional coil springs and instead, there's a single diaphragm steel pressure plate and a damping system that helps get the power to the ground.

CRANKCASE

Making sure the weight of the MC 250 is kept to a minimum, the thin and strong crankcases are made using a high-pressure die-cast process. Inside, the motor internals are positioned to centralize mass, which leads to next-level rideability.

MSRP: 8,499.00 USD

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION: 5-speed

BATTERY CAPACITY: 2 Ah

COOLING: Liquid cooled

STARTER: Electric starter

STROKE: 72 mm

BORE: 66 mm

CLUTCH: DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT: 249 cm³

EMS: Vitesco Technologies EMS

DESIGN: 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL): 100.1 kg / 220.6 lbs

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.): 7.9 l / 2.1 gallons

FRONT BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

REAR BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 260 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 220 mm

FRONT BRAKE: Disc brake

REAR BRAKE: Disc brake

CHAIN: 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN: Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION: WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE: 354 mm

REAR SUSPENSION: WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT: 956 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE: 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT): 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR) 300 mm

2024 GasGas MC 250F

It's our smallest 4-stroke but make no mistake, it's big on fun. It's also guaranteed to put a massive smile on your face! A high-revving racer with plenty of torque down low, the MC 250F caters for a huge range of riders. It doesn't matter if you're just starting out or chasing after championships titles, this bike is definitely for you! With a compact motor that revs all the way up to its 14,000rpm limit, it goes without saying... this thing absolutely rips!

CYLINDER HEAD

There's a lot packed into this DOHC cylinder head! Designed to simply deliver the best performance possible, larger titanium exhaust valves, Diamond-like Carbon coated finger followers, and a better sealing head gasket means you can twist the throttle to your heart's content! This bike revs freely up to its 14,000rpm limit and produces some seriously strong power along the way.

CYLINDER & PISTON

Performing an important role in delivering the lively performance that makes the MC 250F so much fun to ride, both the cylinder and forged bridged box-type CP piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminum. The larger 81mm bore helps bump up the compression to 14.5:1 and you know what that means - more torque and more peak power!

CRANKSHAFT

Up and down, round and round...life's tough being a 250F crankshaft! So it's a good job that the spinning heart of the MC 250F motor is super durable with service intervals of 90 hours. Not only designed for maximum performance but the crankshaft is positioned to help centralize oscillating masses, which creates a super agile and lightweight feel to the bike while riding.

TRANSMISSION

Made by PANKL Racing Systems, the new transmission has a redesigned shift shaft and a low-friction coating on the internal shifting fork for improved gear changes, even when upshifting when the motor's under heavy load. Still light and durable, it's never been easier to flick through the five-speed transmission on the MC 250F. Also, a clever lever design helps prevent dirt build-up, especially when the ruts get deep and the dirt gets sticky!

MSRP: $9,399.00 USD

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION: 5-speed

BATTERY CAPACITY: 2 Ah

COOLING: Liquid cooled

STARTER: Electric starter

STROKE: 48.5 mm

BORE: 81 mm

CLUTCH: DS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT: 249.9 cm³

EMS: Keihin EMS

DESIGN: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL): 101.7 kg / 224.2 lbs

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.): 7.9 l / 2.1 gallons

FRONT BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

REAR BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 260 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 220 mm

FRONT BRAKE: Disc brake

REAR BRAKE: Disc brake

CHAIN: 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN: Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION: WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE: 354 mm

REAR SUSPENSION: WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT: 956 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE: 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT): 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR): 300 mm

2024 GasGas MC 350F

Our MC 350F may well be the ultimate modern-day motocrosser, giving riders of all abilities the very best of everything - dirt-shredding power, lightweight handling, and superior braking. Best of all, it boasts a perfectly balanced chassis and is so easy and comfortable to ride that you'll tick off the laps without breaking a sweat. Sounds pretty awesome doesn't it? Truth is, it is!

CYLINDER HEAD

There's a lot packed into this DOHC cylinder head! Designed to simply deliver the best performance possible, larger titanium exhaust valves, Diamond-like Carbon coated finger followers, and a better sealing head gasket means you can twist the throttle to your heart's content! This bike revs freely up to its 14,000rpm limit and produces some seriously strong power along the way.

CYLINDER & PISTON

Performing an important role in delivering the lively performance that makes the MC 350F so much fun to ride, both the cylinder and forged bridged-box-type CP piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminum. Engine responsiveness is as good as it gets thanks to the optimized valve guides and valve shaft diameters, which are precisely engineered using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

CRANKSHAFT

Up and down, round and round...life's tough being a 350F crankshaft! So it's a good job that the spinning heart of the MC 250F motor is super durable with service intervals of 90 hours. Not only designed for maximum performance but the crankshaft is positioned to help centralize oscillating masses, which creates a super agile and lightweight feel to the bike while riding.

TRANSMISSION

Made by PANKL Racing Systems, the new transmission has a redesigned shift shaft and a low-friction coating on the internal shifting fork for improved gear changes, even when upshifting when the motor's under heavy load. Still light and durable, it's never been easier to flick through the five-speed transmission on the MC 250F. Also, a clever lever design helps prevent dirt build-up, especially when the ruts get deep and the dirt gets sticky!

MSRP: $10,099.00 USD

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION: 5-speed

BATTERY CAPACITY: 2 Ah

COOLING: Liquid cooled

STARTER: Electric starter

STROKE: 57.5 mm

BORE: 88 mm

CLUTCH: DS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT: 349.7 cm³

EMS: Keihin EMS

DESIGN: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

CHASSIS

WEIGHT (WITHOUT FUEL): 102.5 kg / 225.9 lbs

TANK CAPACITY (APPROX.): 7.9 l / 2.1 gallons

FRONT BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

REAR BRAKE SYSTEM: Braketech

FRONT BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 260 mm

REAR BRAKE DISC DIAMETER: 220 mm

FRONT BRAKE: Disc brake

REAR BRAKE: Disc brake

CHAIN: 520, Non-sealed

FRAME DESIGN: Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

FRONT SUSPENSION: WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE: 354 mm

REAR SUSPENSION: WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SEAT HEIGHT: 956 mm

STEERING HEAD ANGLE: 63.9 °

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (FRONT): 310 mm

SUSPENSION TRAVEL (REAR): 300 mm

2024 GasGas MC 450F

Favoring only the brave, the MC 450F delivers some serious performance! But with plenty of high-level electronic wizardry, the power is put to the ground in such a controllable way that'll you be going fast without even realizing it. Complete with new, even less restrictive ergonomics, and with WP Suspension and an agile chassis that ensures precise handling, it's a big bike that's super-fun and super-easy to ride.

CYLINDER HEAD

There's a lot packed into this SOHC cylinder head! Redesigned to be lighter and more compact, it sure helps to deliver the best on-track performance possible. The intake ports have been revised to pump up the horsepower numbers while a new, fine- punched cam chain further improves the reliability that this bike's known for.

CYLINDER & PISTON

Essential to the MC 450F producing strong, smooth power is the lightweight aluminum cylinder and CP bridged-box-type piston. By bumping up the compression ratio to 13.1:1, our engineers have improved performance with the motor now pumping out an impressive peak power that will water your eyes!

CRANKSHAFT

The MC 450F crankshaft is key to the motor delivering great traction and enhanced rideability, as well as also helping give the bike its agile handling. Benefitting from long service intervals of 90 hours, a plain big end bearing comprising two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability.

DDS CLUTCH

Inside the MC 450F motor you'll find a robust and super reliable Damped Diaphragm Steel (DDS) clutch housed inside a CNC machined steel basket. This style of clutch does away with traditional coil springs and instead, there's a single diaphragm steel pressure plate and a damping system which helps get the power to the ground.

MSRP: $10,399.00 USD

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION: 5-speed

BATTERY CAPACITY: 2 Ah

COOLING: Liquid cooled

STARTER: Electric starter

STROKE: 63.4 mm

BORE: 95 mm

CLUTCH: DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Braktec hydraulics

DISPLACEMENT: 449.9 cm³

EMS: Keihin EMS

DESIGN: 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine

CHASSIS