Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Turkey

We're back in Turkey, nearly ten years after Zach Osborne won here in 2009!
ML512
9/7/2018 8:46 AM
The MXGP series visited Turkey in 2018 and we've got a peek at the action from the unusual location.
YZed250
9/7/2018 11:57 AM
That disguised Supersprox is way cool. Well spotted. I always wondered why in the world they would run a bi-metal rear sprocket when they were chasing all those weight savings.
