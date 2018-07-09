Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Turkey 1

We're back in Turkey, nearly ten years after Zach Osborne won here in 2009!

ML512
9/7/2018 8:46 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: 2018 MXGP of Turkey

The MXGP series visited Turkey in 2018 and we've got a peek at the action from the unusual location. 

Hmm, debatable...

Spy the drilled out washer behind the chain roller on the KRt KX450F-SR. It's the little things...

In pro racing, it's interesting to see what gets a guard or some sort of protection. Usually this is due to a team finding a unique situation that something failed but some of them are surprising, considering you'd never imagine them getting hit or damaged. In this case the KRT team is trying to protect the wiring heading to the crank sensor and stator.

Another podium on lock, as Clemente Desalle heads towards a third overall on the season.

Sadly, we won't see Tim Gajser at the MXdN this year as Slovenia isn't sending a team. A shame considering how good his form is at the moment.

Hunter Lawrence tied for the overall podium but missed out due to his worse second moto score. Things are improving for the Aussie ahead of his US move.

Hunter Lawrence rocking some bar mount spacers and solid mounts on his X-Trigs. While in the US recently, the GEICO team helped Hunter with his suspension setup and it seems to have paid off the last few rounds.

Unlike some Honda 250 teams we've seen, the engine hangers are untouched on Hunter's bike. By example, the GEICO team drills a hole of a set size in them for more flex.

Even with a mid race collision with Prado where Jonass hit the deck, he was able to get up and take points away from his teammate for the first time in around eleven rounds. It was only six points, but it's a start.

Guessing Herlings score isn't hard, with another one-one performance. Baring anything major, Jeffrey will wrap the title up early at the Assen GP.

Shh...it's not really a steel/aluminum sprocket. It's just painted/coated to look like a two piece sprocket.

Titanium where ever you can.

KRT's KX450F-SR has had a hydraulic clutch for a couple years now, which is a Brembo unit like the ones found on a KTM. The team also has a Polisport handguard customized to fit and cover the master cylinder.

The Rinaldi Yamaha team uses one as well, albeit with a spacer between the cap and master cylinder boy to expand the overall volume.

Ben Watson is getting things figured out in 2018 as he's been a consistent top five to top three guy/

Clemente Desalle likes his bars rolled back. Also check out the heavily drilled out handguards.

Lowwwwww bars.

Sadly, Romain Febvre had a large crash during qualifying, resulting in concussion and being transported to the local hospital. Considering he's had a few recent head injures of this nature, we're curious to see if he lines up at the next few GPs and if he would be replaced for MXdN. Get well soon Febvre.

Thomas Covington is capping off his time in MXGP/MX2 with some big finishes, knocking it out with a moto and overall win in Turkey. The same round that Zach Osborne won nearly ten years ago.

Cairoli is the solid second man this year but will need an extra gear as he heads into 2019...

With Geerts injured, Ben Watson has inherited the new 2019 YZ250F at Keme Yamaha. Here's another look at the bike's powerplant and the upgrades from Akrapovic and Rinaldi.

Akrapovic already had equipment for the Kemea team to use on the new machine.

Jorge Prado had a questionable moment due to a collision jumping across his teammate, he lost points in the title this weekend, but still holds a strong lead.

An eight-four for fourth overall, an okay result for Gautier Paulin at a time when he needs some good finishes heading into MXdN.

Third overall on the weekend and third in the MX2 standings, with TKO seems to have on lock as well.


