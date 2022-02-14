Social Scoop

Grant's take: The factory Husqvarna MXGP team looks a little different this year, but it’s super clean. I dig it.

Grant's take: Few bikes look better than a Honda with a red number one plate.





Grant's take: Sending good vibes to Jo Shimoda...this was a rough one.





Grant's take: Alex Martin sure does have some crappy luck at times. What an odd injury to sustain. Glad he’ll be back for Minneapolis, though.



