Social Scoop

Klinger
2/14/2022 1:03 PM

ML's Picks

ML's take: Love it...FREAKING LOVE IT.

 


ML's take: Hi Logan. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Logan Karnow (@karnow471)

 


ML's take: #37 is ready to rip in just a few days!

 


ML's take: I've said it before and I'll say it again, Michael Mosiman is a good dude. Just a straight up good dude.

 


ML's take: Cody Webb traded in his rock sections and logs for whoops and triple this weekend. Going from Endurocross to Arenacross...but he brought his headlight and kickstand with him. Not bad Cody, not bad.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Webb ( .codywebb2)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Arenacross doesn’t get as much love in the media as Supercross, but congrats to Kyle Peters on his third championship! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ClubMX (@clubmx)

 



Grant's take: And just like that, the MXGP season is about to start. 

 


Grant's take: Ouch....

 


Grant's take: The factory Husqvarna MXGP team looks a little different this year, but it’s super clean. I dig it. 

 


Grant's take: Few bikes look better than a Honda with a red number one plate. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx)

 


Grant's take: Sending good vibes to Jo Shimoda...this was a rough one. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 


Grant's take: Alex Martin sure does have some crappy luck at times. What an odd injury to sustain. Glad he’ll be back for Minneapolis, though. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: This should be a must at every track.

 


Resnick's take: Impressive.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Vuillemin (@dv934)

 


Resnick's take: Raha casually ripping the local skatepark.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colby Raha ( .colbyraha)

 


Resnick's take: Patrick Evans with the 125 send at A3.

 


Resnick's take: Seems about right.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Bummer. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 下田丈 (@joshimoda)

 



Klinger's take: Yuuuup. 

 


Klinger's take: A little more Jason because this slomo is sick. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MxBars.net (@mxbars)

 


Klinger's take: It came true.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sean Brennen (@sbrennen3)

 


Klinger's take: Good karma

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 


Klinger's take: No ramp? No probs. 

 


Klinger's take: Um, there is a turn there, bud...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MxBars.net (@mxbars)

 

Klinger's take: Wtf?

 

Klinger's take: AwwwAwwww (in Australian)!

 

Klinger's take: Do you wear protection? BMXers be like, "Of course, T-shirt and open face helmet!"

 


