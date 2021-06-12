Toggle

Klinger
12/6/2021 2:00 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Now that's top-notch service!

 


ML's take: Just gonna send itttttt...

 


ML's take: Which would you choose? Video coming soon.

ML's take: Back in the day. A mechanic and his box van. A rider and his bike. Simpler times.

 


ML's take: Ha, so true!

 


ML's take: Full yeet.

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: The sport lost a great one way too early. Prayers go out to the Hofer family.

 



Resnick's take: Hodges with the sauce once again.

Resnick's take: Taylor Roberts makes this look way too easy...

 


Resnick's take: Justin Cooper sporting a new look.

 


Resnick's take: Is there anything that Pastrana can't do?

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Channelling some KDub transfers. 

Klinger's take: That's a good looking machine, right there!

 



Klinger's take: RM-Zs are still some of the best looking bikes, change my mind!

 


Klinger's take: Creative line selection is key. 

 


Klinger's take: And moto guys complain about weight...

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Beautiful shot of Fro. 

 


Ping's take: Bad form, bro.

 



Ping's take: RC when the Botox wears off?

 


Ping's take: Quad shenanigans. Nothing good can come of it. 

Ping's take: Heartbreaking

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: James Stewart with a teaser! Maybe a podcast? 

 

Grant's take: You know it’s almost go time when team photo shoots are happening.

 

 


Grant's take: My jaw dropped when I saw this post on me feed. RIP. 

 



