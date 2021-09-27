- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Ping's take: Booze and bikes don’t mix.
Ping's take: Ouch.
Ping's take: Comin' in hot.
Ping's take: 2010 St Louis talk was fun.
Grant's take: Happy birthday to Chase Sexton!
Grant's take: Oof, I think he’ll be a bit sore tomorrow.
Grant's take: I’m typically not a huge fan of old gear, but I’ll always love the old Shift stuff.
Grant's take: Awesome gesture by MXGP!
Grant's take: Sick kit, Cole.
Grant's take: Antonio Cairoli’s Last Dance couldn’t be going any better. Italy won the MXoN!
Grants's take: I was always a fan of the look of this generation of KTMs.
Resnick's take: MXON back to RedBud for 2022!
Resnick's take: Props to Carson Brown for ripping a KX100 at a NORCS race.
Resnick's take: Roczen living the van life.
Resnick's take: Colby Raha sliding into the week like...
Michael's take: Doctor says six months and Jarvis says six weeks...seems totally safe!
Michael's take: There's just something about Carson Brown on a 125 that screams entertainment.
Michael's take: Something about the start of this race cracks me up.
Michael's take: Little peek into Glenn's warm up.
Michael's take: Not moto...but I love F1...so some fun insight into their driving position you may not normally see.
Klinger's take: Just call me a basic b!tch...
Klinger's take: Another thing to add to the bucket list.
Klinger's take: Purple frame got me good.
Klinger's take: Not the pipes we normally talk about, but damn!
Klinger's take: Deano livin' life.