Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/27/2021 10:23 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Booze and bikes don’t mix. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Happy birthday to Chase Sexton! 

 



Grant's take: Oof, I think he’ll be a bit sore tomorrow. 

 


Grant's take: I’m typically not a huge fan of old gear, but I’ll always love the old Shift stuff. 

 


Grant's take: Antonio Cairoli’s Last Dance couldn’t be going any better. Italy won the MXoN!

 


Grants's take: I was always a fan of the look of this generation of KTMs. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: MXON back to RedBud for 2022!

 



Resnick's take: Props to Carson Brown for ripping a KX100 at a NORCS race.

 


Resnick's take: Roczen living the van life.

 

Resnick's take: Colby Raha sliding into the week like...

 


Michael's Picks

Michael's take: Doctor says six months and Jarvis says six weeks...seems totally safe!

 


Michael's take: There's just something about Carson Brown on a 125 that screams entertainment.

 


Michael's take: Something about the start of this race cracks me up.

 


Michael's take: Little peek into Glenn's warm up.

 


Michael's take: Not moto...but I love F1...so some fun insight into their driving position you may not normally see.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Just call me a basic b!tch...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMSOIL INC. (@amsoilinc)

 


Klinger's take: Another thing to add to the bucket list. 

 

Klinger's take: Purple frame got me good. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 

Klinger's take: Not the pipes we normally talk about, but damn!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jr Hill (@justinhill46)

 

Klinger's take: Deano livin' life. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


