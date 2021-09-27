Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Booze and bikes don’t mix.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Happy birthday to Chase Sexton!





Grant's take: Antonio Cairoli’s Last Dance couldn’t be going any better. Italy won the MXoN!





Grants's take: I was always a fan of the look of this generation of KTMs.





Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: MXON back to RedBud for 2022!





Michael's Picks

Michael's take: Doctor says six months and Jarvis says six weeks...seems totally safe!





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Just call me a basic b!tch...



