Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: It is officially outdoor testing time.
Resnick's take: Not sure of the outcome, but the dismount was Olympic gold status.
Resnick's take: Like it was nothing...
Resnick's take: Toni Bou again with too much talent.
Resnick's take: Jordan Smith update. Get well soon!
GuyB's take: Oof. Poles are not for Supercross racers.
GuyB's take: So clean. Well, the helmet, any way. But kudos on the attempt.
GuyB's take: JT is a jack of all trades, and master of quite a few. He may be the only guy we know who has wrenched on top fuel dragsters, factory bikes (with several teams), and rockets.
Grant's take: A perfect example of what NOT to do.
Grant's take: GNCC pit stops are controlled chaos.
Grant's take: No bueno...
Grant's take: 🤙🏻
Grant's take: It’s awesome to see Jeremy preparing for the outdoor season.
Grant's take: So THAT’S how they got it unstuck!
Grant's take: Outdoor prep is in full force...
Grant's take: Josh Hill is one of those riders that I could watch spin laps all day long.
Grant's take: Non-moto, but such an amazing photo.
Klinger's take: Jesse Dobson's YZ250F looking mint.
Klinger's take: That uppercut is brutal.
Klinger's take: "Freddie ain't normal people."
Klinger's take: Good vibes only.
Klinger's take: When that false neutral turns into a true fist gear.
-MAVERICK-
3/30/2021 7:05 PM
Question about JMart is when will he decide to get surgery?
Hopefully he can stick it out for the entire national series.