Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 230 3 8 6 26 30 107 1

Klinger
3/30/2021 6:24 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: It is officially outdoor testing time.

 


Resnick's take: Not sure of the outcome, but the dismount was Olympic gold status.

 


Resnick's take: Like it was nothing...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou)

 


Resnick's take: Toni Bou again with too much talent.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Toni Bou (@tonibou)

 


Resnick's take: Jordan Smith update. Get well soon!

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Oof. Poles are not for Supercross racers. 

 


GuyB's take: So clean. Well, the helmet, any way. But kudos on the attempt. 

 


GuyB's take: JT is a jack of all trades, and master of quite a few. He may be the only guy we know who has wrenched on top fuel dragsters, factory bikes (with several teams), and rockets. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason Thomas (@moto496jt)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: A perfect example of what NOT to do. 

 



Grant's take: GNCC pit stops are controlled chaos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh Strang (@joshstrang)

 


Grant's take: No bueno...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The1 & Only (@zoidphotos)

 


Grant's take: 🤙🏻

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Grant's take: It’s awesome to see Jeremy preparing for the outdoor season. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The1 & Only (@zoidphotos)

 


Grant's take: So THAT’S how they got it unstuck! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx)

 


Grant's take: Outdoor prep is in full force...

 


Grant's take: Josh Hill is one of those riders that I could watch spin laps all day long. 

 

Grant's take: Non-moto, but such an amazing photo.

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Jesse Dobson's YZ250F looking mint. 

 

Klinger's take: That uppercut is brutal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 

Klinger's take: "Freddie ain't normal people."

 

Klinger's take: Good vibes only. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)

 

Klinger's take: When that false neutral turns into a true fist gear. 

 


1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest