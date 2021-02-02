Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
2/2/2021 2:23 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: DEANO using the definition of BIG toe literally. Heal up DEANO!

Resnick's take: A piece to watch! Check out Shift MX.

Resnick's take: Fuel on the fire Jett! Ride of the night goes to you.

Resnick's take: Dubya USA is hiring!

 


Resnick's take: Good to see A-Ray walk away from this after a heavy get-off.

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: What a bummer for Mitchell Falk...

 



Grant's take: Nothing better than post-race family time.

Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how long Austin Forkner is out after breaking his collarbone. 

 


Grant's take: Looks like Jordan Bailey will be riding Yamaha for the 250 West series. 

 


Grant's take: Loving the look of Atlanta SX!!!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Did you know that your bike likes tummy rubs? 

Klinger's take: On my best days, I'll be as OCD as Carey.

Klinger's take: Patch it up!

 


Klinger's take: Cairoli rippin' the smoker. 

 


Klinger's take: Looking forward to seeing this dude on the track. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: You do follow @vitalmx on IG, right?

GuyB's take: Frosty on Saturday. Cold (but without the snow for Tuesday).

 

GuyB's take: Get well soon, Max.

 

GuyB's take: No joke!

