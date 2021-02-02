- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: DEANO using the definition of BIG toe literally. Heal up DEANO!
Resnick's take: A piece to watch! Check out Shift MX.
Resnick's take: Fuel on the fire Jett! Ride of the night goes to you.
Resnick's take: Dubya USA is hiring!
Resnick's take: Good to see A-Ray walk away from this after a heavy get-off.
Grant's take: What a bummer for Mitchell Falk...
Grant's take: Nothing better than post-race family time.
Grant's take: It’ll be interesting to see how long Austin Forkner is out after breaking his collarbone.
Grant's take: Looks like Jordan Bailey will be riding Yamaha for the 250 West series.
Grant's take: Loving the look of Atlanta SX!!!
Klinger's take: Did you know that your bike likes tummy rubs?
Klinger's take: On my best days, I'll be as OCD as Carey.
Klinger's take: Patch it up!
Klinger's take: Cairoli rippin' the smoker.
Klinger's take: Looking forward to seeing this dude on the track.
GuyB's take: You do follow @vitalmx on IG, right?
GuyB's take: Frosty on Saturday. Cold (but without the snow for Tuesday).
GuyB's take: Get well soon, Max.
GuyB's take: No joke!