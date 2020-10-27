Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 192 3 8 6 25 30 96 1

Klinger
10/27/2020 3:23 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Nope...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Really cool to see Axell giving GNCC a try.

 



Grant's take: Staying healthy is part of the game in motocross. Tim Gajser is on his way to another MXGP World title. 

 


Grant's take: Ben Watson’s moving to the MXGP class next year with a factory team! 

 


Grant's take: There are so many things I like about this photo. 

View this post on Instagram

The Backyard is back. 📸 @emeryphoto

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 


Grant's take: Doh! 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: We’ve all been waiting..

 



GuyB's take: ...and the Supercross schedule is finally out. 

 


GuyB's take: It’s also happy Mookie-day.

View this post on Instagram

October-27-1992 #BirthdayBoi🎂

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 


GuyB's take: Don't try this at home. Or after watching a few Youtube how-to videos. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Max Gerston with the play-by-play.

 


Klinger's take: Quinn Cody is insane. His KTM 790 has a speedo big enough to see the numbers at that speed. 

 

Klinger's take: I suck at ruts, too. 

View this post on Instagram

Mondays 🤷 😂

A post shared by Answer Racing (@answerracing) on

 

Klinger's take: Canvas gear always on point.

View this post on Instagram

Mondazes #canvasmx #motocross

A post shared by Canvas MX™ (@canvas_mx) on

 

Klinger's take: I need this set up... and someone to force me to do it. 

View this post on Instagram

Moto limbo 👌 @DA300MX

A post shared by Answer Racing (@answerracing) on

 

