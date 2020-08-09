Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/8/2020 5:57 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: What do we have here?

First day out😎

Resnick's take: WARNING. Prepare yourself for this one.

 


Resnick's take: And here is the video. Filthy Phil hope you have a fast recovery.

That was gnarly 😳 Get well soon @FilthyPhil54 💪

Resnick's take: Both, please.

Which one do you prefer ? @bell_powersports Left one for me 🔥

Resnick's take: JGR bringing the heat with the flo yellow at RedBud.

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: RJ was, and still is, a legend.

 



Ping's take: RCs new team. He could probably Still podium a National on this thing. 

v

 


Ping's take: This house is nuts... and that crows nest feels like it’s 100 feet up. 

 


Ping's take: Shout out to Steve Handl and his old Huskies!

Two Stroke Tuesday! This vintage Husky has style!

Ping's take: Hide your wives and kids, fellow Montanans.... uncle Ron is coming to town. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Congrats to GDR Honda on three-straight 450 Canadian National Championships!  

 



Grant's take: Thoughts?

Racing for the championship ⚡️ This is Moto ⚡️ @jeremymartin6 @dylanferrandis #motocross #mx #moto

Grant's take: Congrats on a great career, Matt Goerke!

 


Grant's take: Interesting...

 


Grant's take: This kid has been solid so far this season. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: So cool. Remember how much fun you had with your first bike? Imagine learning with one of these. 

 



GuyB's take: Hate seeing guys go down and get injured, but stoked to see rehab progress. Keep it going, Tevin. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I got to do more yoga...

 


Klinger's take: Playing a little peekaboo!

Finding my ways through the jungle! • • 📷 @jackeberg

