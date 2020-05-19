Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

Ughhh unfortunately I had a big one yesterday. Leaving me with a .compounded femur, shattered knee caps and small fracture in my wrist. It sucks as I have never felt better on a supercross track and was ready to make a statement in Slc and get a shot at a factory ride for 21. We have been pushing to find the extra pace and it bit me.. one more surgery remaining on my wrist and we will be on our way to r .covery, thanks for all the messages and calls!