Klinger
5/19/2020 10:45 AM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Peick taking some laps on the new layout at Fox Raceway.

 


Resnick's take: Quintanilla going big on his steed.

View this post on Instagram

Airborne he goesssss @quintanilla102

A post shared by Braap World (@braapworldofficial) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Whoa there, Jalek! 

View this post on Instagram

If I had talent this one handed bar drag would’ve been .cool

A post shared by Jalek Swoll (@js352) on

 



Grant's take: I gotta say, I was a huge fan of this set up as well. 

View this post on Instagram

#flashback to one of my favorite setups of my whole career! Whatever it takes.

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16) on

 


Grant's take: Things are...gonna be a little bit different when we return to racing. 

View this post on Instagram

Get used to it.

A post shared by Jason Weigandt (@jasonweigandt) on

 


Grant's take: Sick lid! 

 


Grant's take: Got bumps? 

View this post on Instagram

Afternoon things

A post shared by Carson Mumford (@carsonmumford) on

 

Grant's take: I could watch this clip all day long. 

View this post on Instagram

Take @christiancraig

A post shared by Tom Journet (@filmguytom) on

 



GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Supercross isn’t the only series getting back to business. 

 



GuyB's take: We love seeing everyone getting dialed for the upcoming sprint to the finish. 

 


GuyB's take: Yeah, Freddie. 

View this post on Instagram

Getting back into the swing of things @FreddieNoren

A post shared by ProTaper (@protaper) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Musquin's training program looks gnarly. 

 


Klinger's take: Trey has had some of the worst luck over the years. 

View this post on Instagram

You’re not the only one MJ... #ibelieveicanfly #justragdolled 😂

A post shared by Trey Canard (@treycanard) on

 

