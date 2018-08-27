Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The next time I'm complaining about loading or unloading my bike, I'll remember this video. When you really want to ride, you do whatever it takes.

Michael's Take: Using every inch of that travel.

Use all your suspension @teamhondagariboldiracing A post shared by Tim Gajser Fanpage 243 (@whipitlikegajser) on Aug 26, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Michael's Take: I hope Kevin shows up to MXdN with the beard.

Michael's Take: Noticed a few riders took up the double goggle trick this weekend.





Michael's Take: Welcome back Chad, you sure picked an interesting one to come back for, ha.

Michael's Take: While he says this might be his last one, we hope to see him pop up at a couple next year and maybe one more MXdN run? #NeverSayNever.

Michael's Take: Some people...just wow...read the caption for this one.

Michael's Take: Kyle and his dad don't give up.

Michael's Take: First back-to-back outdoor champ in the 450 class since Ricky Carmichael, congrats Eli Tomac!

Michael's Take: Slip and slide!

Michael's Take: The Shark? Alien (ET)? Cowboy? We need to settle on a nickname for this guy.

Michael's Take: DV on the grind.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Threading the needle with Fernando Alonso.





Michael's Take: OUCH.

Would you do it!? A post shared by Moto Videos (@rideforlifeofficial_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

Michael's Take: I'm dead.

I would watch this @itsofficetime A post shared by Dunder Mifflin (@dundermifflinpaperco__) on Aug 21, 2018 at 10:16am PDT



