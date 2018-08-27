- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: The next time I'm complaining about loading or unloading my bike, I'll remember this video. When you really want to ride, you do whatever it takes.
Michael's Take: Using every inch of that travel.
Michael's Take: I hope Kevin shows up to MXdN with the beard.
Michael's Take: Noticed a few riders took up the double goggle trick this weekend.
Michael's Take: Welcome back Chad, you sure picked an interesting one to come back for, ha.
Michael's Take: While he says this might be his last one, we hope to see him pop up at a couple next year and maybe one more MXdN run? #NeverSayNever.
Michael's Take: Some people...just wow...read the caption for this one.
Michael's Take: Kyle and his dad don't give up.
Michael's Take: First back-to-back outdoor champ in the 450 class since Ricky Carmichael, congrats Eli Tomac!
Michael's Take: Slip and slide!
Michael's Take: The Shark? Alien (ET)? Cowboy? We need to settle on a nickname for this guy.
Michael's Take: DV on the grind.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Threading the needle with Fernando Alonso.
Michael's Take: OUCH.
Michael's Take: I'm dead.