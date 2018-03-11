Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I just threw up in my mouth a little.

Michael's Take: But you can win this one, and it looks better! VitalMXDreamBike.com





Michael's Take: Canadians take pre-race a little differently...

Michael's Take: How to enjoy a GNCC.

Beer Views @gncc_racing A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Michael's Take: Brayton brought a little happiness to Honda's Torrance, Ca HQ.

Michael's Take: Poor man's contraception?

Dying right now #wipeoutmx A post shared by @ wipeoutmx on Mar 14, 2018 at 2:18pm PDT

Michael's Take: Amateur racing, so core bro.

Amateur racing is har .core A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

Michael's Take: Inches...inches from going bad.

Michael's Take: Almost had it.

“Ass over tea kettle” A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Mar 17, 2018 at 6:51pm PDT

Michael's Take: Holy front fender...

Michael's Take: Monday morning with Ronnie Mac.

Michael's Take: Uhh, no...

Michael's Take: Military Appreciation Night at Arenacross.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: HOLY...





Michael's Take: So much blasphemy...





Michael's Take: No...no...no...

Michael's Take: He probably puts out a little more horsepower...

Michael's Take: How I feel about my week.



