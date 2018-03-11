Toggle

ML512
3/19/2018 9:37 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I just threw up in my mouth a little.

 

Michael's Take: But you can win this one, and it looks better! VitalMXDreamBike.com

It’s time to win one amazing Honda CRF450R. Today kicks off our 2018 Dream Bike .competition and this tricked out CRF, gear and more is up for grabs...FOR FREE! Head over to VitalMXDreamBike .com to sign up for this machine, the grand prize, and a bunch of .cool monthly prizes. Today is the first day of this four month .contest, so get on it! Thanks to these amazing brands for making this happen: @honda_powersports_us @boyesenfactoryracing @fmf73 @6dhelmets @nitromousse @ridedunlop @motoseat @chaparralmoto @p3carbon @motorexusa @polisportplastics @180decals @haan_wheels @ksrwheels @dt1filtersusa @mikametals @millenniumtechnologies @galferusa @flomotorsports @antigravitybatteries @zeta_drc_japan @wis .copistoninc @racetechinc @foxmoto @nitromousse @aliasmx @neken_official

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 


Michael's Take: Canadians take pre-race a little differently...

 

Michael's Take: How to enjoy a GNCC.

Beer Views @gncc_racing

A post shared by FMF Racing Official (@fmf73) on

 

Michael's Take: Brayton brought a little happiness to Honda's Torrance, Ca HQ.

 

Michael's Take: Poor man's contraception? 

Dying right now #wipeoutmx

A post shared by @ wipeoutmx on

 

Michael's Take: Amateur racing, so core bro.

Amateur racing is har .core

A post shared by Connor Ericsson (@buttery_films) on

 

Michael's Take: Inches...inches from going bad. 

Had to make a pit stop to check my underwear after this #9Lives

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 

Michael's Take: Almost had it.

“Ass over tea kettle”

A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on

 

Michael's Take: Holy front fender...

 

Michael's Take: Monday morning with Ronnie Mac.

 

Michael's Take: Uhh, no...

 

Michael's Take: Military Appreciation Night at Arenacross.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: HOLY...

 


Michael's Take: So much blasphemy...

 


Michael's Take: No...no...no...

There are two types of people in this world ... #TOURVault

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

 

Michael's Take: He probably puts out a little more horsepower...

Caption this Dead Tag someone who needs to see this! @rnickeymouse_

A post shared by MotoTube® (@themototube) on

 

Michael's Take: How I feel about my week.

When you run .completely out of motivational phrases.... @shepherdphotos

A post shared by Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) on

 


