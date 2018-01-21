Results Sheet: 2018 Wilkes-Barre Arenacross

- Home
Race results from round three of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.
Standings:
1. Gavin Faith - 97 Points
2. Jacob Hayes - 93 Points
3. Chris Blose - 84 Points
4. Daniel Herrlein - 65 Points
5. Gared Steinke - 60 Points
6. Jacob Williamson - 54 Points
7. Shane Sewell - 53 Points
8. Kyle Bitterman - 49 Points
9. TJ Albright - 33 Points
10. Travis Sewell - 31 Points
Overall Results:
1. Jacob Hayes (1-1)
2. Gavin Faith (2-2)
3. Chris Blose (3-3)
4. Shane Sewell (4-5)
5. Jacob Williamson (6-6)
6. Daniel Herrlein (8-4)
7. Heath Harrison (9-7)
8. Mason Kerr (7-10)
9. Gared Steinke (5-13)
10. TJ Albright (11-8)
11. Tanner Ward (12-9)
12. Brock Papi (10-11)
13. Kyle Bitterman (13-12)
14. Jeremy Smith (14-14)
15. Jeremy Hand (15-DNS)
16. Jared Lesher (DNS-DNS)
Standings:
1. Garrett Marchbanks - 47 Points
2. Isaac Teasdale - 41 Points
3. Heath Harrison - 39 Points
4. Josh Mosiman - 28 Points
5. Jeremy Hand - 21 Points
6. Brock Papi - 13 Points
7. TJ Albright - 13 Points
8. Tanner Basso - 12 Points
9. Jordan Bailey - 11 Points
10. Luke Neese - 11 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Jared Lesher
3. Jeremy Hand
4. Isaac Teasdale
5. Brock Papi
6. Carter Gordon
7. Josh Mosiman
8. Tanner Ward
9. Heath Harrison
10. Tanner Basso
11. Dylan Rouse
12. Carter Stephenson
13. Jake McKinney
14. Richard Jackson
15. Jeremy Smith
16. Wilson Fleming