Results Sheet: 2018 Wilkes-Barre Arenacross

Race results from round three of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.

1/21/2018 8:53 PM

250 AX Class Results

Standings:

1. Gavin Faith - 97 Points

2. Jacob Hayes - 93 Points

3. Chris Blose - 84 Points

4. Daniel Herrlein - 65 Points

5. Gared Steinke - 60 Points

6. Jacob Williamson - 54 Points

7. Shane Sewell - 53 Points

8. Kyle Bitterman - 49 Points

9. TJ Albright - 33 Points

10. Travis Sewell - 31 Points

Overall Results:

1. Jacob Hayes (1-1)

2. Gavin Faith (2-2)

3. Chris Blose (3-3)

4. Shane Sewell (4-5)

5. Jacob Williamson (6-6)

6. Daniel Herrlein (8-4)

7. Heath Harrison (9-7)

8. Mason Kerr (7-10)

9. Gared Steinke (5-13)

10. TJ Albright (11-8)

11. Tanner Ward (12-9)

12. Brock Papi (10-11)

13. Kyle Bitterman (13-12)

14. Jeremy Smith (14-14)

15. Jeremy Hand (15-DNS)

16. Jared Lesher (DNS-DNS)

AX Lites Class Results

Standings:

1. Garrett Marchbanks - 47 Points

2. Isaac Teasdale - 41 Points

3. Heath Harrison - 39 Points

4. Josh Mosiman - 28 Points

5. Jeremy Hand - 21 Points

6. Brock Papi - 13 Points

7. TJ Albright - 13 Points

8. Tanner Basso - 12 Points

9. Jordan Bailey - 11 Points

10. Luke Neese - 11 Points

Main Event Results:

1. Garrett Marchbanks

2. Jared Lesher

3. Jeremy Hand

4. Isaac Teasdale

5. Brock Papi

6. Carter Gordon

7. Josh Mosiman

8. Tanner Ward

9. Heath Harrison

10. Tanner Basso

11. Dylan Rouse

12. Carter Stephenson

13. Jake McKinney

14. Richard Jackson

15. Jeremy Smith

16. Wilson Fleming

The Latest