Results Sheet: 2019 Denver Supercross 1

Results from round 15 of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
4/13/2019 9:52 AM

Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Denver. 

Night Show Results:

250 LCQ
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Chris Blose
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Blaine Silveira

450 heat 2 start.
It was an easy win for Cole Seely.
Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb had a great battle for most of the race, with Eli Tomac eventually making the pass stick.

450 Heat 2
1. Cole Seely
2. Eli Tomac
3. Cooper Webb
4. Joey Savatgy
5. Josh Grant
6. Justin Hill
7. Ben Lamay
8. Austin Politelli
9. Mike Alessi

Justin Bogle got the holeshot and went on to win the first 450 heat race.
Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen battled all race long. Roczen would come out ahead.
Dean Wilson looked strong, despite his result.

450 Heat 1
1. Justin Bogle
2. Zach Osborne
3. Blake Baggett
4. Ken Roczen
5. Marvin Musquin
6. Dean Wilson
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Ryan Breece
9. Kyle Chisholm

250 heat 2 start.
Dylan Ferrandis struggled in the beginning, but he found his rhythm again by the end of the race.
Adam Cianciarulo took the 250 heat 2 win.

250 Heat 2
1. Adam Cianciarulo
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Michael Mosiman
5. Justin Starling
6. Killian Auberson
7. Jerry Robin
8. Martin Castelo
9. Logan Karnow

Jimmy Decotis continues to look strong late in the season.
Colt Nichols was the winner of 250 heat 1.

250 Heat 1
1. Colt Nichols
2. Jimmy Decotis
3. Cameron McAdoo
4. Robbie Wageman
5. Bradley Lionnet
6. Sean Cantrell
7. Dylan Merriam
8. Chris Howell
9. Johnny Garcia

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice


