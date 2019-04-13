Results Sheet: 2019 Denver Supercross

- Home
Results from round 15 of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Denver.
Night Show Results:
250 LCQ
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Chris Blose
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Blaine Silveira
450 Heat 2
1. Cole Seely
2. Eli Tomac
3. Cooper Webb
4. Joey Savatgy
5. Josh Grant
6. Justin Hill
7. Ben Lamay
8. Austin Politelli
9. Mike Alessi
450 Heat 1
1. Justin Bogle
2. Zach Osborne
3. Blake Baggett
4. Ken Roczen
5. Marvin Musquin
6. Dean Wilson
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Ryan Breece
9. Kyle Chisholm
250 Heat 2
1. Adam Cianciarulo
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Michael Mosiman
5. Justin Starling
6. Killian Auberson
7. Jerry Robin
8. Martin Castelo
9. Logan Karnow
250 Heat 1
1. Colt Nichols
2. Jimmy Decotis
3. Cameron McAdoo
4. Robbie Wageman
5. Bradley Lionnet
6. Sean Cantrell
7. Dylan Merriam
8. Chris Howell
9. Johnny Garcia
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
Indian_Dunes_4ever
4/13/2019 10:57 AM
44 second laps.... when did supercross become arenacross... No wonder the tracks are going to hell every race....faster lap times...more laps. Time to slow this crap down.