Results Sheet: 2019 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Results from round one of the 2019 AMA Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/5/2019 12:23 PM

We're here in Anaheim, California for the first round of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship! Will Jason Anderson retain the red plate after tonight? Can Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin push through their off season injuries and challenge for the win? We'll find out the answers to these questions as the day progresses. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Anaheim 1.

Night Show Results:

450 Main Event
1. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
2. Ken Roczen (Honda)
3. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
4. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) 
5. Cooper Webb (KTM)
6. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
7. Malcolm Stewart (Honda)
8. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
9. Chad Reed (Suzuki)
10. Cole Seely (Honda)
11. Justin Brayton (Honda)
12. Blake Baggett (KTM)
13. Vince Friese (Honda)
14. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
15. Justin Hill (Suzuki)
16. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
17. Carlen Gardner (Honda)
18. Ben Lamay (Honda)
19. Justin Bogle (KTM)
20. Ryan Breece (Yamaha)
21. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
22. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)

250 Main Event start.
Shane McElrath held onto second place for most of the Main Event, but he was passed by Dylan Ferrandis in the closing moments.
Colt Nichols walked away with the Main Event win. He had a 16-second lead on the rest of the field at the checkered flag.

250 Main Event
1. Colt Nichols (Yamaha)
2. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha)
3. Shane McElrath (KTM)
4. RJ Hampshire (Honda)
5. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
6. Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki)
7. Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki)
8. Jacob Hayes (Yamaha)
9. Chris Blose (Husqvarna)
10. Jess Pettis (KTM)
11. Cameron McAdoo (Honda)
12. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna)
13. Martin Castelo (Suzuki)
14. Jerry Robin (KTM)
15. Enzo Lopes (Suzuki)
16. Sean Cantrell (KTM)
17. Matthew Jorgensen (KTM)
18. Bradley Lionnet (Yamaha)
19. Brandan Leith (Husqvarna)
20. Carson Brown (Husqvarna)
21. Thomas Do (Suzuki)
22. Logan Karnow (Kawasaki)

450 LCQ
1. Carlen Gardner
2. Chad Reed
3. Ben Lamay
4. Kyle Chisholm

250 LCQ
1. Bradley Lionnet
2. Matthew Jorgensen
3. Logan Karnow
4. Jerry Robin

Eli Tomac struggled to make passes in the second 450 heat. He ended up fifth.
Justin Hill and Marvin Musquin engaged in a battle.
450 heat 2 start.

450 Heat 2
1. Justin Barcia 
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Blake Baggett
4. Justin Bogle
5. Eli Tomac
6. Marvin Musquin
7. Vince Friese
8. Justin Hill
9. Cooper Webb

450 heat 1 start.
Joey Savatgy passed Jason Anderson early, but then he had an issue and fended up finishing eighth.
Ken Roczen went on to win the heat after passing Dean Wilson.

450 Heat 1

1. Ken Roczen
2. Dean Wilson
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Cole Seely
5. Jason Anderson
6. Justin Brayton
7. Tyler Bowers
8. Joey Savatgy
9. Ryan Breece

250 Heat 2
1. Adam Cianciarulo
2. Colt Nichols
3. Cameron McAdoo
4. Jacob Hayes
5. Michael Mosiman
6. Garrett Marchbanks
7. Brandan Leith
8. Martin Castelo
9. Jimmy Decotis

Dylan Ferrandis and others heading into the first turn during the first 250 heat. RJ Hampshire would win this one.

250 Heat 1
1. RJ Hampshire
2. Shane McElrath 
3. Enzo Lopes
4. Jess Pettis
5. Dylan Ferrandis
6. Carson Brown
7. Thomas Do
8. Sean Cantrell
9. Chris Blose

Qualifying Timesheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice


