Results Sheet: 2018 Madison Arenacross

Results from round five of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.
Standings:
1. Jacob Hayes - 158 Points
2. Gavin Faith - 145 Points
3. Chris Blose - 144 Points
4. Gared Steinke - 115 Points
5. Kyle Bitterman - 97 Points
6. Jacob Williamson - 94 Points
7. Shane Sewell - 92 Points
8. Daniel Herrlein - 83 Points
9. Heath Harrison - 64 Points
10. Lane Staley - 50 Points
Overall Results:
1. Jacob Hayes (1-1)
2. Chris Blose (2-2)
3. Gared Steinke (3-3)
4. Kyle Bitterman (4-5)
5. Heath Harrison (7-4)
6. Kevin Moranz (9-7)
7. Lane Staley (5-11)
8. Jacob Williamson (10-8)
9. Gavin Faith (15-6)
10. Shane Sewell (6-13)
11. Steven Mages (12-9)
12. Justin Rodbell (11-12)
13. Jared Lesher (8-15)
14. Luke Neese (14-10)
15. Travis Sewell (13-14)
16. Daniel Herrlein (16-DNS)
Standings:
1. Heath Harrison - 71 Points
2. Isaac Teasdale - 66 Points
3. Garrett Marchbanks - 47 Points
4. Josh Mosiman - 28 Points
5. TJ Albright - 26 Points
6. Tanner Ward - 25 Points
7. Tanner Stack - 23 Points
8. Tanner Basso - 23 Points
9. Jeremy Hand - 21 Points
10. Jyire Mitchell - 21 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Heath Harrison
2. Jared Lesher
3. Isaac Teasdale
4. Jyire Mitchell
5. Mason Kerr
6. Tanner Basso
7. Hunter Hilton
8. Tanner Stack
9. Preston Taylor
10. Tanner Ward
11. Wilson Fleming
12. Jake Mckinney
13. Joe Perron
14. Conner Mullennix
15. Kevin Moranz
16. Carter Gordon