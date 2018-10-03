Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Daytona Supercross

Results from round 10 of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

3/10/2018

We're here in Daytona Beach, Florida for round 10 of the 2018 Supercross Championship! Will Austin Forkner continue to chip away at Zach Osborne's points lead? Can Eli Tomac win his fifth race of the year? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Daytona. 

Night Show Results:

Qualifying Time Sheets:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice


