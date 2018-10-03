Results Sheet: 2018 Daytona Supercross

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Results from round 10 of the 2018 Supercross Championship.
We're here in Daytona Beach, Florida for round 10 of the 2018 Supercross Championship! Will Austin Forkner continue to chip away at Zach Osborne's points lead? Can Eli Tomac win his fifth race of the year? We'll find out very soon. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Daytona.
Night Show Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice