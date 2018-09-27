Premiere: Moto 10

When it comes to producing solid riding videos, Moto: The Movie has had a long history. They just launched their tenth edition of this franchise, which we checked out at the premiere showing at The Yost Theater in Santa Ana, CA.



Our favorite MX movies are the ones that make you feel like you want to dive in and ride alongside the featured talent. Well, that might not be exactly realistic, but you know what we mean. They add to your love of the sport, get you pumped on riding, and make you dream of hitting the locations where they’re filmed. If the riding terrain is unfamiliar and/or exotic? It’s all the better. Fortunately, this one delivers from the start, with Justin Hill getting to show off both his musical and riding skills. There are also cool parts with Destry and Cooper Abbott, Jackson Strong, Carson Brown, and Justin Brayton, as well as lots of gratuitous two-stroke action.



As usual, there’s also a lot of variety, and they finished strong with a good mix of MX, SX, freeriding, and freestyle. There are also segments with Ryder DiFrancesco, Kevin Rookstool, Josh Sheehan, Jimmy Decotis, Hillsack (Jimmy Hill), and Austin Forkner.



Our suggestion? This might be best seen in a theater setting with friends, maybe after a few frosty beverages. Since The Yost in Santa Ana, CA, doubles as a concert venue, they were equipped with some pumping audio that really did justice to the bike audio and cool musical soundtrack.



Jason Plough and Dominick Russo handled the filming, editing, and logistics this time around, and we caught up with them after the show to get some insight on what went into it. Check it out by clicking the play button below.





If you want to catch one of the live showings on the Moto 10 tour, you can check out the cities and dates below, and purchase tickets at www.themotoco.com. DVD and Blu-Ray re-orders are already available on their site (for shipping on November 4th), and iTunes download purchases will be available soon.



