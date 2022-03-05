First Look - 2023 Kawasaki KX450, KX450X, KX112 and KX85

Kawasaki has dropped the product release for the 2023 Kawasaki KX450, KX450X, KX112, KX85 and KX65. All these models are fairly unchanged for the new year but the two we left out (the KX250 and KX250X) have a solid list of updates. We separated those two bikes to this feature here: First Look - 2023 KX250 and KX250X

2023 KAWASAKI KX™ MOTOCROSS AND OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE LINEUP

The Bike That Builds Champions

The Kawasaki KX™ motocross and off-road motorcycle range returns stronger than ever for 2023 with its championship-winning packages. Leading the way as the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX range is the KX™450 with a powerful 449cc engine, electric start, Showa A-KIT technology suspension, and a coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that have proven to capture awards, accolades, and race wins.

Joining the KX450 is its KX™450X cross-country counterpart that has been purposely tuned for off-road competition. Developed to dominate off-road racecourses in both the woods and the desert, the cross-country KX lineup offers riders the required components for off-road competition straight from Kawasaki along with the dominant engine and chassis performance found on the KX450.

Kawasaki’s mini motocross lineup consisting of the KX™112, KX™85, and KX™65 returns for 2023 and is ingrained with a long list of successes that have stemmed from building champions from the start. The KX112 supermini racer bridges the gap to full-size motocross bikes and boasts a powerful 112cc displacement engine, the largest in its class. It’s joined by the KX85, which shares much of the same technology found on the KX112. The KX65 returns as the most compact bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup and the starting point for aspiring champions.

The Kawasaki Team Green™ racing team has been the dominant force in amateur racing for nearly four decades, providing contingency and an unmatched level of trackside support to racers across the nation. Under the Team Green racing program, a trackside support system consisting of local, regional, and amateur motocross and off-road events across the country has been put in place. There, Kawasaki technicians and race transporters can be found providing critical parts and technical assistance to all riders. Kawasaki’s efforts, matched with the input from aspiring young stars, have produced winning products across its lineup.

KAWASAKI KX™450

As the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX lineup, the 2023 Kawasaki KX450 is built with race-winning components to help get Kawasaki riders to the top step of the podium. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 449cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine boasts an abundance of power along with a slim aluminum perimeter frame, Showa A-KIT technology suspension, coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch, and electric start to deliver the ultimate championship-winning package.

The 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team, producing peak power and a torque curve that makes it easy to get on the gas early. The potent KX450 engine features an electric start activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Li-ion battery. A lightweight finger-follower valve actuation design comes by way of Kawasaki’s top-level road racing technology and World Superbike engineers, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. A close-ratio five-speed transmission is paired with a high-capacity coned disc-spring hydraulic clutch that helps facilitate control and provide a consistent feeling even under heavy use.

A slim aluminum perimeter frame provides precise cornering through excellent front-end feel and agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frame's rigidity balance. Engineers carefully selected the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations to focus on the center of gravity and balanced handling.

High-performance 49mm coil spring front forks with A-KIT technology can be found up front, featuring large diameter inner tubes that are the same size as those found on the machines of Kawasaki’s factory racing team. The forks enable the use of large damping pistons for smooth action and firm damping. In the rear, a new Uni-Trak® linkage system is connected to the Showa Compact Design rear shock that boasts A-KIT technology with large diameter compression adjusters.

An oversized 270mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®, is fitted to perfectly complement the powerful engine of the KX450. The rear is equipped with a 250 mm petal-shaped Braking rotor coinciding with the large front disc.

Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT® comfort thanks to its adjustable handlebar mounting system and footpegs to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The factory-style 1-1/8” Renthal® Fatbar® handlebars feature four-way adjustable mounts with 35mm of adjustability to suit different sized riders. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm, reducing the knee angle when taller riders are seated.

Complementing the championship-proven technology, the 2023 KX450 maintains its aggressive styling along with in-mold graphics on the radiator shrouds that result in an ultra-smooth surface and racy look needed to finish at the top of its class. The sleek bodywork has been molded to match the V-mounted radiators and narrow chassis design, helping facilitate rider movement and making it easy to slide back and forth.

KAWASAKI KX450

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $9,599

Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KX™450X

The 2023 KX450X is an off-road cross-country competition model that features the same championship-proven technology found on KX race machines and has been purposely tuned for off-road competition. Kawasaki’s rich history in off-road racing consists of more than 25 championships in WORCS, National Hare & Hound, GNCC, and Endurocross over the past 20 years.

The KX450X shares many winning traits with its KX450 counterpart including the engine, frame, chassis, and styling. That successful base is paired with unique cross-country tuning and settings such as softer suspension settings, shorter gearing, off-road 21”/18” wheel combination, Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires, brake components, skid plate, and kickstand. The softer suspension settings and shorter gear ratio help create the optimal handling package for the race-ready off-road KX lineup.

KAWASAKI KX450X

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $9,799

Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KX™112

The 2023 KX112 was completely revised in 2022 and offers race-winning potential in a highly competitive class, boasting a strong low-end torque that riders can take advantage of to feel faster everywhere on the track.

The two-stroke, single cylinder KX112 features a bore and stroke of 52.5 x 51.6 mm. The engine paired with the powervalve system delivers strong low-end torque that translates to holeshot performance out of the starting gate and a stronger drive when exiting corners. Intake and exhaust port timing contribute to the KX112’s strong low rpm torque, while its piston profile delivers durability and contact surface for the piston ring helps the initial bedding-in performance. The carburetor settings have been fine-tuned to match the powerful engine and contribute to sharp response across the rev range. Complementing the powerful 112cc engine is a 6-speed transmission that has been designed to withstand the engine output.

A sturdy high-tensile steel perimeter frame was designed to harness the engine’s power, offering advantages of strength and torsional rigidity that allows riders to push hard on the track. The chassis is matched with 36mm inverted front forks that offer excellent damping and bottoming resistance, enabling the KX112 to be ridden hard while maintaining comfort. Riders can fine-tune their settings through 20-way adjustable compression damping. On the rear, Uni-Trak® rear suspension offers preload, 24-way compression and 21-way rebound damping adjustability in order to allow each rider to tailor their settings based on size and skill level.

The KX112’s large 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels nicely bridge the gap between minibikes and full-sized race bikes, accommodating larger youth riders and helping to navigate over the bumps and ruts commonly found on motocross tracks. The wheels are fitted with Dunlop MX33 tires that offer excellent grip and control. The bodywork of the KX112 follows along the lines of its bigger KX counterparts by forming a slim ergonomics package that facilitates rider movements and contributes to strong factory looks.

KAWASAKI KX112

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $5,399

Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KX™85

Built using much of the same race-winning technology as that found on the KX112, the KX85 motorcycle defines a “big bike in a small package” and returns as strong as ever in 2023 with the goal to provide young racers the championship-winning advantage they need to sharpen their skills. The KX85 relies on its instantaneous power, nimble handling, and factory-race-inspired styling to reach the checkered flag first.

The two-stroke, single cylinder 84cc engine is equipped with the highly advanced powervalve system that generates an easy-to-use wide-spread powerband. Just like the KX112, it features a 6-speed transmission, Dunlop MX33 tires, slim ergonomics package, aggressive KX styling and excellent cooling performance. Championship performance requires power, which is exactly why the KX85 stands above the competition.

KAWASAKI KX85

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $4,699

Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KX™65

The 2023 KX™65 is the most compact motocross bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup, built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiring motocross racers driven to follow in Kawasaki’s championship footsteps. The durability and reliability the KX models are known for creating a dependable platform for young racers. Featuring a six-speed transmission, race-ready engine, strong stopping power, and superb handling, the KX65 builds champions.

Its liquid-cooled, two-stroke 65cc engine and lightweight chassis deliver strong controllable power and exceptional handling that results in the ultimate recipe for winning races. The 33mm front forks and four-way adjustable rebound damping are capable of performing at the highest level in aggressive terrain, while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak® single-shock system with adjustable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload.

KAWASAKI KX65

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $3,999

Availability: Now



