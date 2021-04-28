First Look: 2022 Husqvarna Motocross and Cross-Country Models

Vital MX: Not much to talk about for the 2022 models from Husqvarna. As you can see, there are new graphics, Brembo clutch components for all the bikes, and the WP XACT shock gets some new low-friction seals. Also, on the 250 and 350 four-stroke machines, there is a new friction bearing on the counter-balancer shaft aimed at increasing durability.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS COMPETITION-FOCUSED LINEUP OF 2022 MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS

SUBTLE REFINEMENTS AND A STRIKING NEW LOOK FOR ALL FULL-SIZED FC/TC AND FX/TX MACHINES

Delivering unmatched performance and adorned with Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics for a striking new look, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its twelve-motorcycle strong, competition-focused 2-stroke and 4-stroke lineup of motocross and cross-country machines. Developed to create superior riding experiences for racers of all ages, the 2022 models provide uncompromised power-to-weight performance, together with leading ergonomics and aesthetics, and exceptional handling.

Along with its striking new dark blue and white color scheme, Husqvarna Motorcycles has improved the durability of all full-sized FC/TC and FX/TX machines, with each model now featuring a Brembo hydraulic clutch system. The high-performance component is thoroughly race-tested to guarantee even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in all conditions.

Ensuring exceptional comfort and control, the 2022 models are equipped with class-leading WP Suspension, which delivers precise handling to riders of all skill levels. Highly adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber for consistent damping across rough terrain. Complimenting the forks, new low-friction seals on the WP XACT shock ensure optimal rear-end performance on all surfaces.

With exceptional power and superior handling, the TC lineup remains the racers’ choice when it comes to 2-stroke motocross machinery. Featuring compact, powerful, high-performance engines, the TC 125 and TC 250 machines are modern motorcycles designed to deliver pure intensity and incredible on-track experiences in all conditions. Taking 2-stroke development to the next level, the TX 300i with innovative fuel injection feeding the 300 cc powerplant is the clear choice for off-road competition dominance.

Engineered to stay ahead of the field, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 4-stroke machines feature lightweight and compact engines that produce class-leading power and ensure incredible maneuverability, together with progressive and consistent suspension. Exclusive to the FC 250 and FC 350 and the FX 350 machines, for 2022 a new friction bearing on the counter-balancer shaft increases the durability of the high-revving 4-stroke engines.

Sharing the same advanced platform as the motocross models, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ cross-country range continues to lead the segment with carefully considered cross-country specific features including large capacity fuel tanks, convenient side stands and a 21/18-inch D.I.D DirtStar wheel combination fitted with Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires.

Technical Highlights 2022:

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition

New Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics create striking new look

WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight

WP XACT shock features low-friction linkage seals

High-grip seat cover texture

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative two-piece composite subframe design

Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow

CNC-machined triple clamps

Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control and confidence

Traction and launch control with advanced settings (4-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical (4-strokes and TX 300i)

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery (4-strokes and TX 300i)

ProTaper handlebars

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips allow for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D DirtStar wheels

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems









Additionally, Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to offer a full range of minicycles that provides youth-specific ergonomics and user-friendly operation for aspiring future champions. Allowing youngsters to develop their skills in readiness for the full-sized machines, the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85 and EE 5 deliver incredible performance and serious motocross fun.

Technical Highlights 2022 minicycles:

Unrivalled engine performance and rideability

WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight

Confidence-instilling ergonomics thanks to a broad, flat seat and one-piece airbox cover

High-grip seat cover for comfort

Roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85 – smoother throttle motion and improved durability

Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85 and TC 65 – excellent stopping power and improved reliability

NEKEN tapered diameter aluminum handlebars offer optimized ergonomics





Ensuring comfort, protection and style, the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection provides a range of performance-focused apparel, for riders of all ages and abilities. With each product incorporating the latest material and construction technologies, the line-up also delivers protective equipment for both adults and kids.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range includes an extensive selection of engine and chassis upgrade options, for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. With exhausts, suspension, brakes, graphics and many other products, the performance of the TC and FC motocross and TX and FX cross-country models can be further enhanced to meet the needs of all riders.

The 2022 motocross and cross-country range will be available this May at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.