First Look: 2018 Team 114 Honda - Hunter Lawrence & Bas Vaessen

MX2 standout Hunter Lawrence and his prior teammate Bas Vaessen have reunited for the launch of Team 114 Motorsports Honda.

2/23/2018 10:37 AM

First Look: 2018 Team 114 Honda - Hunter Lawrence & Bas Vaessen

While HRC does technically have their own MX2 rider this year, the CRF250Rs guided by Hunter Lawrence and Bas Vaessen for Team 114 Motorsports Honda will be the ones to watch. These two riders were stationed together last year at the now defunct Suzuki MX2 World Team, so they're no strangers to sharing a truck. But now they're under the watch of former Women's World Motocross Champion Livia Lancelot, with support from Giacomo Gariboldi...the owner of the HRC Honda MXGP effort. Scroll down for a look at the team, the bikes, and some awesome riding shots on the beach. 

Team 114 Motorsports Honda

Hunter Lawrence #96

Hunter Lawrence - &quot;Everything has gone really well this pre-season. I love this small but super-efficient team around me; Livia is doing awesome, I get on great with my mechanic Reese and the new 2018 Honda CRF250R is really good also. I’m feeling the best that I ever have and I’m just generally happy with everything; mentally and physically. I’m loving life at the moment and I’m really looking forward to going racing and for the season to kick-off so I can chase after that dream of being world champion.&quot;

Bas Vaessen #98

Bas Vaessen - &quot;I just can’t wait to get the season started. It’s been a really time since I raced a GP, after my injuries last year, so I can’t wait to get going again in Argentina. I’m really happy with the Honda CRF250R and I’m really happy with the new team. The transition has been smooth and everyone is excited to go racing. I think I can have a good season this year and keep up my progression from year’s past.&quot;


