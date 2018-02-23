First Look: 2018 Team 114 Honda - Hunter Lawrence & Bas Vaessen

While HRC does technically have their own MX2 rider this year, the CRF250Rs guided by Hunter Lawrence and Bas Vaessen for Team 114 Motorsports Honda will be the ones to watch. These two riders were stationed together last year at the now defunct Suzuki MX2 World Team, so they're no strangers to sharing a truck. But now they're under the watch of former Women's World Motocross Champion Livia Lancelot, with support from Giacomo Gariboldi...the owner of the HRC Honda MXGP effort. Scroll down for a look at the team, the bikes, and some awesome riding shots on the beach.

Team 114 Motorsports Honda

Hunter Lawrence #96

Bas Vaessen #98



