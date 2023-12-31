Entering their junior year of racing (third year), is the AEO Powersports KTM team, which is now presented by Synchrony Bank. Beyond the new sponsors, the team also has a few fresh faces joining. While Derek Kelley enters his third year with the team, he's now joined by Talon Hawkins, Ryder McNabb, and Lux Turner. Kelley will start the SX season late due to an off-season injury and will also have a different schedule as he'll be the only member of the team to race a 450 come the Pro Motocross series. Hawkins joins the team after a solid rookie season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad and has been kept inside the Austrian family with the move to AEO, racing 250 West Coast Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. McNabb comes fresh off his second consecutive Canadian MX2 National Championship, and will contest the SX Futures class before joining the pro ranks for the 2024 Pro Motocross series. Lastly, Lux Turner isn't a stranger to the team, as he performed a few fill-in rounds last summer and has rejoined the team for the entire 250 West Coast Supercross series.

From left to right: Lux Tuner, Ryder McNabb, Derek Kelley, and Talon Hawkins