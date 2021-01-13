2020 Vital MX Awards: Person of the Year - Feld Entertainment and MX Sports

Every year when picking out some folks to nominate for the Vital MX Awards, we always try to figure out who was a real mover and shaker. That was definitely the case with the guys from Feld Entertainment and MX Sports. Whether it was figuring out how to do a "residency" in Salt Lake City (without fans), or navigating the governmental restrictions in various states and counties during the MX season (with varying degrees of fans), both of these groups put in some serious work to get racing back on track. That made Supercross and Pro Motocross among the first sports to return, while others were still figuring out how to navigate the new reality brought on by the pandemic.

Industry voting was a split between the eventual winner and Jett Lawrence, with 41% each. Among the staff, it was nearly unanimous, with 80% giving the nod to Feld and MX Sports. With the Vital MX members? Over 50% of their vote went to the pair of promoters.

We picked out Dave Prater (from Feld), and Davey Coombs (from MX Sports) to chat with, and we also made separate trophies so they didn't have to fight over the award. Both conversations are interesting and definitely worth a look. Congrats, guys!



