RAW: Blake Baggett - Daytona Supercross Prep at El Chupacabra Ranch

Take a lap around Blake Baggett's El Chupacabra Ranch as he preps for the Daytona Supercross. No slo-mo, crazy effects, or music...just a raw lap of his private Supercross track with some extra sand sections mixed in to replicate the conditions of the infamous race.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
