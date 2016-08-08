Onboard: Blake Baggett - El Chupacabra Ranch 2

Ride along with Blake Baggett as he burns a lap for us around his facility, El Chupacabra Ranch, on his hybrid Supercross track to prepare for the 2017 Daytona Supercross.

Want to see a RAW video from another camera's view of Blake's track and him ripping it up? Go here RAW: Blake Baggett - Daytona Supercross Prep at El Chupacabra Ranch.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
2 comments

  • maxSHREDS

    3/8/2017 8:55 AM

    Is it just me or do all of the "Raw" video links just take you to the home page??

  • RPM68

    3/8/2017 7:58 AM

    this Helmet Camera blows ball sack.

