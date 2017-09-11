Show off last year in a much earlier prototype version, Yamaha brought back a much cleaner and closer to production bike dubbed the Tenere 700 World Raid. Based off the street FZ-07's parallel twin engine, it's gotten a new frame, swingarm, suspension components, bodywork and more to turn it into a mid-sized adventure machine. We're guessing it will make production which might be for next year's show.
Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
2017 EICMA - Milan Motorcycle Show: Day One 0 of 17
navalseabee
11/9/2017 5:27 PM
Super excited for the new Yamaha adv bike. Hope they spec it with sss stuff.
Old-Man
11/9/2017 3:39 PM
Damn these are some cool Bikes!
I have to plan my visit to Milan next year at this time when we go back.
Vital's getting up in the world to send Lindsay over the pond to snap some pics and get intel
Good Job!