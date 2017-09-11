Show off last year in a much earlier prototype version, Yamaha brought back a much cleaner and closer to production bike dubbed the Tenere 700 World Raid. Based off the street FZ-07's parallel twin engine, it's gotten a new frame, swingarm, suspension components, bodywork and more to turn it into a mid-sized adventure machine. We're guessing it will make production which might be for next year's show.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay