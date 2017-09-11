Toggle

Yamaha's Tenere 700 World Raid 2

Yamaha's Tenere 700 World Raid

Show off last year in a much earlier prototype version, Yamaha brought back a much cleaner and closer to production bike dubbed the Tenere 700 World Raid. Based off the street FZ-07's parallel twin engine, it's gotten a new frame, swingarm, suspension components, bodywork and more to turn it into a mid-sized adventure machine. We're guessing it will make production which might be for next year's show.

Featuring an Akrapovic rally inspired exhaust system and mounting point.

It has what looks to be a slightly shortened set of KYB forks, featuring dual brake rotors...albeit not too big, making it probably more manageable in the dirt.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
  • navalseabee

    11/9/2017 5:27 PM

    Super excited for the new Yamaha adv bike. Hope they spec it with sss stuff.

  • Old-Man

    11/9/2017 3:39 PM

    Damn these are some cool Bikes!

    I have to plan my visit to Milan next year at this time when we go back.

    Vital's getting up in the world to send Lindsay over the pond to snap some pics and get intel
    Good Job!

