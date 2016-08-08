2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm: Announcement Teaser

Santa Monica, Calif. (June 15, 2017) – Red Bull Straight Rhythm is set to return to Fairplex in Pomona on October 21, once again bringing back the 1⁄2 mile, straight Supercross track and all the exciting, head-to-head racing it entails. In its fourth year, the event will continue the new format started last year where practice, qualifying and racing will all take place on the same day, with the finals taking place at night under the lights. Straight Rhythm takes place as part of the Red Bull Signature Series, a collection of the most progressive and innovative events in action sports.

An evolution of the sport of Supercross, the event features head-to-head racing on a 1⁄2 mile rhythm track with no turns. Red Bull Straight Rhythm debuted in 2014 at the Auto Club Raceway at Fairplex in Pomona, and saw James Stewart win in the Open Class, with Marvin Musquin taking home the top spot in the Lites Class. In 2015, James Stewart defended his title, once again landing on the top of the podium in the Open Class, with his brother Malcolm taking first place in the Lites Class. Last year, Marvin Musquin returned to the event and dominated the Open Class, with Shane McElrath taking the win in the Lites Class. Many of the world’s top Supercross and motocross riders are expected to return to the competition in 2017.

Tickets for the event are on sale now with “Holeshot” special pricing available only until July 13. Each single-day ticket gives access to practice, qualifying and the finals. With over 10,000 grandstand seats, plus an infield, spectators will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience while watching an all-out sprint to the finish line. For those that need a break from the action, spectators will also have access to the race pits, numerous concessions and side acts throughout the day, offering something for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased at redbull.com/straightrhythm.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm Ticket options:

General Admission Holeshot Special - $30

This discounted general admission ticket will get you full venue access, with great viewing from multiple grandstands placed alongside the track. This price ends on July 13th, so act fast.

General Admission - $35

The general admission ticket will get you full venue access, with great viewing from multiple shaded grandstands alongside the track.

Child General Admission - $15

The Child General Admission ticket will get you full venue access, with great viewing from multiple shaded grandstands placed along the track. Kids 5 and under enter for FREE.

4-Pack – Holeshot Special - $110

4-Pack - $120

450 Club Holeshot Special - $150

The 450 Club is the premier experience at Red Bull Straight Rhythm with food, custom beverages, parking, and excellent viewing all included in the price of the ticket. Along will full access of the venue, you'll get access to the finishers deck with the best seat in the house to watch photo finishes, along with tables with individual live feeds. This price ends on July 13th, so act fast.

450 Club - $175

The 450 Club is the premier experience at Red Bull Straight Rhythm with food, custom beverages, parking, and excellent viewing included in the price of admission. Along will full access of the venue, you'll get access to the finishers deck with the best seat in the house to watch photo finishes, along with tables with individual live feeds.

Event details can be found at redbull.com/straightrhythm

