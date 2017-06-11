Jimmy Decotis Signs Deal with FXR Racing

November 6th, 2017 – FXR Racing is pleased to announce the return of Jimmy Decotis to the FXR race program. We have maintained a longstanding relationship with Jimmy and know what he is capable of and the professionalism that he carries on and off the track. We will be partnering with Jimmy’s new team Autotrader/Yoshimura JGR Suzuki for his return to the MX2 class for the 2018 supercross season. Just coming off his best supercross season of his racing career, Jimmy has now aligned himself with one of the best teams in the business to give him the support to get to the next level. We look forward to the continued success that comes with an athlete of Jimmy Decotis’ calibre. We will continue to support Jimmy as he works hard to convert his JGRMX supercross deal into a 250 class outdoor ride.



