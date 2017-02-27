Social Scoop 1
Michael's Picks
Michael's Take: Mitchell Falk joins the club as #Arenacrash strikes again...
Michael's Take: How it ended.
Michael's Take: And fellow KTM amateur Max Markolf joined him...
Michael's Take: Cash me outside, how bout dah...
Michael's Take: It's been a rough week if you're on a KTM, geez!
Michael's Take: Some American muscle for everyone's favorite Russian motocross rider.
Michael's Take: HA! Read the caption.
Scottie's Picks
Scottie's Take: You all know my love of B&W photography, so here's a couple to ponder at. Congrats to Ryan Dungey on his rebound to the top of the box in ATL.
Scottie's Take: Stoked that Cooper will be back so soon, good luck in Toronto.
Scottie's Take: This is the hand Jeffrey Herlings raced with in Qatar...gnarly!
Scottie's Take: I don't think Adam needed a meal after this sandblasting.
Scottie's Take: He's a little young to be double fisting Red Bulls, Lars...lol.
Scottie's Take: How many titles in one photo?
Scottie's Take: Drool. See you next week!
ledger
2/27/2017 8:36 PM
Black and white Dungey photo is a million dollar money maker.