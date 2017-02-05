First Look: 2018 KTM SX Models

For 2018, KTM introduces a brand new KTM 85 SX. Designed with the serious competitor in mind, it has a new engine that's 0.69 kg lighter than the previous model, with claimed improvements in power and rideability. In addition, the KTM 85 SX receives a lighter chromoly chassis as crafted by WP Performance Systems, as well as a lighter subframe. This READY TO RACE Mini, joins the KTM 50 SX and KTM 65 SX in KTM’s lineup, and is fitted with high-quality Formula brakes, WP AER 43 forks and a specifically developed WP Xplor progressive damping system (PDS) shock absorber, which provides excellent sensitivity and outstanding bottoming resistance with full adjustability.

The KTM 125 SX and KTM 150 SX now feature new aluminum head stays, as well as a new CDI control unit for improved starting. As with all of KTM serial equipment, the 4-stroke range, including the KTM 250 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F, boasts high-quality, class-leading components from the all-important E-starter, to the WP suspension, traction control and map selection, and much more to compliment the super lightweight, yet powerful championship winning engines.





The complete model year 2018 SX range, including both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, feature revised suspension settings in the WP AER 48 forks, along with a factory-looking orange frame, as well as brand new graphics to finish the look.

For detailed pricing information and availability, please contact your local KTM dealer.



