Chad Reed: Bring On Another Round

Speedy Reedy's back for another shot at the Monster Energy Supercross series. He's looking to break the record on main event starts, and also to break the one for the oldest winner.
Chad Reed comes into the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season as the only past 450 champ on the track. But getting here wasn't the easiest route, with a broken talus that required surgery after the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He also had to figure out what he wanted to ride (Husky), and how to put his program back together. As always, Chad's not shy about laying it out there, and this is definitely worth a listen.
There's also a portion at the end with Speedzone's Dustin Farthing, whose rig Chad is using for the season.
speedbump49
1/5/2018 6:15 PM
How well do you think the Husky will work with the KYB?
tp4
1/5/2018 3:36 PM
alot ummm
wish him luck!