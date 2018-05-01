Chad Reed: Bring On Another Round

Chad Reed comes into the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season as the only past 450 champ on the track. But getting here wasn't the easiest route, with a broken talus that required surgery after the Red Bull Straight Rhythm. He also had to figure out what he wanted to ride (Husky), and how to put his program back together. As always, Chad's not shy about laying it out there, and this is definitely worth a listen.



There's also a portion at the end with Speedzone's Dustin Farthing, whose rig Chad is using for the season.





