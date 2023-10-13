Watch | Red Bull Imagination 4.0 FULL SHOW

Red Bull: It's finally here — the Red Bull Imagination 4.0 main event, and this year it's bigger and badder than ever. With a new team format and the biggest, gnarliest freeride motocross course ever assembled by Jason Baker and his expert team at Dream Traxx, the stage is set for a freeride MX competition unlike any other. Watch Tyler Bereman, Julien Vanstippen, Patrick Evans, Josh Hill, Vicki Golden and more of freeride's best square off in two teams captained by motocross legends Robbie Maddison ("Maddo") and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg.

Rather than competing in unstructured runs on the Red Bull Imagination 4.0 course, this year's event is broken up into five categories that embody what it means to be a freerider — Most Creative Line, Speed and Style, Big Dawgs (Big Air), Best Whip and Team Jam, where the full team of riders works together to string together the most entertaining, choreographed line possible on the full course. The result is a day full of massive whips, huge dirt bike jumps approaching 200 feet (61 meters), nac nacs, backflips, superman seat grabs and so, so much more.

Tap in with the Red Bull Imagination crew, narrator Selema Masakela and commentator Jason Jason Weigandt for the ultimate team competition in freeride motocross. Get ready for the ultimate test of creativity, expression and freeride skill on a dirt bike — this is Red Bull Imagination 4.0.