Watch | Jeffrey Herlings Breaks the All-Time MXGP Win Record

KTM: From his first motocross GP win in 2010 through to his 102nd in May 2023, Jeffrey Herlings’ journey to record-breaking success in MXGP is quite extraordinary. Under the spotlight since joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the age of 15, Herlings has won the easy way, the hard way, and won against all the odds as he fought back from multiple adversities to not only win GPs, but secure five world titles in the process. Discussing his favourite season, his most important victories, and his early racing dreams, Herlings relives just some of the highlights behind securing 102 GP wins and setting a new record which is set to stand for quite some time…