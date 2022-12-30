Watch: The Dirty Dozen | Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, Colby Raha, and More

The Moto Co.: A classic film featuring all the best riders from a great era for the Rockstar Energy team.

Description: They spend every waking moment training, playing and competing in the dirt. And they wouldn’t have it any other way. Take a look into the lives of twelve professional off-road riders in some of the most grueling, gnarly and incredible tracks and trails on the planet. From 5th pinned across the harsh California desert, to the rough and deep sands of Belgium and Germany as Team USA prepare for the prestigious Motocross of Nations, to risking their lives jumping a moving train in California or dropping into a mega quarry in the United Kingdom. Witness these riders put it all on the line in their pursuit to being the best. Starring: Zach Osborne, Graham Jarvis, Billy Bolt, Jason Anderson, Pauls Jonass, Tayla Jones, Colby Raha, Talon Hawkins, Jalek Swoll, Jed Beaton, Thomas Kjer Olsen, and more! Directors: Amanda Ivy West Producers: Amanda Ivy West, Ken Wes