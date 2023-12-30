Watch | 2024 SuperMotocross Season Preview Show

SuperMotocross: "A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from 2023 SuperMotocross 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence, who will be making his Supercross debut in the premier class, and 2023 SuperMotocross 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan. The preview show will also feature Jett’s brother Hunter, who will be starting his rookie year in the 450 class, 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2023 Monster Energy 450 Supercross Champion Chase Sexton, and veteran racers Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia will also be featured as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season."