Watch: 2022 MXGP of France - MXGP Race 1 Watch: 2022 MXGP of France - MXGP Race 1 Vital MX Play Again Credit: MXGP-TV Related: 2022 MXGP Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 12/17/2022 7:09pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Jeremy Seewer Goes HUGE at MXGP of Trentino 2 Video Highlights: MXGP of Great Britain 1 Video Highlights: MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Video Highlights: MXGP of Portugal Video Highlights: MXGP of Flanders 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.