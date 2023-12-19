Video | Tom Vialle on Moving to America

KTM: "One year on from leaving MXGP to race AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, Tom Vialle recently returned to his native France for the Paris Supercross.

Before and between the races at the prestigious event in the French capital, we sat down with Tom and those closest to him to get the inside line on his move to race in a different country, and what it’s really like to compete in AMA Supercross.

Staying with Red Bull KTM, and racing the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in 2023, made the transition to moving and racing in America 12 months ago a little easier, but besides that, everything else was all-new for the two-time MX2 World Champion."