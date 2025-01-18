Video Highlights | 2025 San Diego Supercross Video Highlights | 2025 San Diego Supercross Vital MX Play Again Credit: NBC Related: San Diego Supercross 2025 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 1/18/2025 9:49pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.