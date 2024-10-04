Two Stroke, Four Seasons, One Lap | Carson Brown 2

Carson Brown: "Who says you can’t ride all year long? Join me in Coalville, Utah, at Flying Iron Horse Ranch for a four-season session on my 1993 Honda CR125. This year-long project with Red Bull was a new one for me, challenging me to ride the same line on the same two-stroke in all four seasons, from winter to summer. It made for some fun riding and a pretty cool edit. I'm Stoked about the way this came to life. I hope you all enjoy it!"

Credit: Carson Brown MX
cdoggy81
8 minutes ago

I never comment on stuff like this but this one blew me away... What a great edit, WOW! Loved how he put the four screens up in a row all at once in & then it had him riding through them into each of the 4 seasons. So well done!!!

Falcon
3 hours ago

OK, now that's cool. I'm surprised he was able to take all the same lines in the snirt. Great edit.