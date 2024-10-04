Carson Brown: "Who says you can’t ride all year long? Join me in Coalville, Utah, at Flying Iron Horse Ranch for a four-season session on my 1993 Honda CR125. This year-long project with Red Bull was a new one for me, challenging me to ride the same line on the same two-stroke in all four seasons, from winter to summer. It made for some fun riding and a pretty cool edit. I'm Stoked about the way this came to life. I hope you all enjoy it!"