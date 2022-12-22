Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas 2023 Team Intro Video

Troy Lee Designs: Check out the TLD | Red Bull | GASGAS team intro video featuring Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman as they head into the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Credit: Troy Lee Designs
