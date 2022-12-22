Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas 2023 Team Intro Video Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas 2023 Team Intro Video Vital MX Play Again Troy Lee Designs: Check out the TLD | Red Bull | GASGAS team intro video featuring Justin Barcia, Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman as they head into the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season. Credit: Troy Lee Designs Related: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Justin Barcia Pierce Brown Michael Mosiman Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 12/22/2022 6:18am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Justin Barcia Penalized at Salt Lake Supercross 13 Justin Bogle on Barcia's Takeout and His Retaliation | "Somebody finally did something about it" 8 Onboard - Justin Barcia Takes Out Justin Bogle at San Diego TLD Red Bull Factory GASGAS | Who is the best...? 1 Justin Barcia Pulls Bid for 2022 Team USA | Who Will Race MX2 at Motocross of Nations? 7 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.